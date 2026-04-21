Prep softball: Glacier Peak walks off Lake Stevens in extras Tuesday

Prep softball roundup for Tuesday, April 21:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Glacier Peak 11, Lake Stevens 10 (8)

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies scored once in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extras, then walked it off on Ali Work’s sacrifice fly in the eighth. Isabel Garcia’s singled for one of her two RBI to drive in the tying run. Lily Wendlandt (4-for-5, 3 RBI) and Morgan Udy (2-for-2, walk, RBI, 3 runs) provided much of the early fireworks.

Emerson Cummins (2-for-4, walk, 4 RBI) hit a three-run home run for Lake Stevens.

Kamiak 7, Arlington 4

ARLINGTON — The Knights (10-3 overall, 6-0 league) benefitted from five Arlington errors and the hitting of Kylee Bjella (2-for-4, run) and Cam Hansen (double, 2 RBI). Grace Boekenoogen went 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBI for the Eagles (6-8, 2-4).

Peyton Von Kleeck went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run for Cascade as the two teams combined for 24 hits.

Non-league

Monroe 10, Cascade 9

MONROE — Olivia Wheadon scored on a Bruins error for a walk-off win for the Bearcats (7-7 overall). Maci Pettitt, Vivian Knuckey, Tenny Oylear, Sophia Jeske and Izzy Webster each had two hits for Cascade (2-13).

Northwest

Sedro-Woolley 25, Lakewood 0

Northwest 2B/1B

Muckleshoot Tribal School 16, Darrington 2