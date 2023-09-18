2023 Ford Bronco Sport has two new Heritage Edition models

2023 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage and Heritage Limited models have a signature Oxford White painted roof to mimic the original Bronco style. (Ford)

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Ford pays homage to the origin of its legendary Bronco by adding two new trim levels to the 2023 Bronco Sport lineup: Heritage Edition and Heritage Limited Edition. The new trims also apply to Bronco Sport’s big sisters, the two-door and four-door Bronco SUVs.

Ford is capping production of the Heritage Limited Edition models at 1,966 units to commemorate the year Bronco was introduced.

Signature features of the new commemorative models are Oxford White accents including a painted roof like the original Bronco, a heritage grille with red “BRONCO” lettering, and 17-inch heritage wheels. The Heritage Limited Edition adds Oxford White door inserts and unique center console badging.

Heritage Limited Edition models also get metal “Bronco” script front-fender badging and 29-inch all-terrain tires whose extra-deep treads reach to the sidewalls to boost off-road traction.

I drove a 2023 Bronco Sport Heritage Limited Edition model, the top-spec trim in a lineup of six that includes such colorful names as Big Bend, Outer Banks, and Badlands.

Bronco Sport pricing starts with the Base model at $30,810. The Heritage Limited Edition costs $46,250.

The Heritage Limited Edition comes with the more powerful of Bronco Sport’s two engines, a 245-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. It’s based on the Badlands model, which means it has a heftier four-wheel-drive system, lifted suspension, and other equipment aimed at off-road venturing.

As the top-tier model, Heritage Limited is also embellished with the upgraded comfort and convenience amenities offered throughout the lineup.

The turbo-four is joined to an eight-speed automatic transmission, a union that produces crowd-pleasing performance. Its EPA rating is 21 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined.

Bronco Sport’s compact size makes it lots of fun to drive, certainly more than the full-sized version, and easier to live with on a daily basis. Cramped parking lots with meager individual spaces are no problem. With the Bronco Sport, there’s leftover room on all sides.

The vibrant, cheerful Yellowstone Metallic paint on my test vehicle would lift anyone’s spirits.

Bronco Sport has seating for five, but back-seat legroom is tight. Cargo space is a good 32.5 cubic feet with the rear seats upright, and 65.2 cubic feet if they’re folded down.

My test vehicle had a handy Cargo Management System ($150, and the only optional item), basically a removable sturdy plastic unit with several different configurations, including a table with legs.

The cargo area is usefully tall, wide and flat. There’s a built-in bottle opener on the right-hand side. Amusing, and nice for camping or tailgating, but I’d prefer a corkscrew.

2023 FORD BRONCO SPORT HERITAGE LIMITED EDITION

Base price, including destination charge: $46,250

Price as driven: $46,400

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.