Lynnwood man arrested, released on $25K bond after road rage shooting

LYNNWOOD — A Lynnwood man suspected in a road rage shooting has been released from jail after posting $25,000 bond, drawing apparent frustration from the county sheriff.

The suspect, 20, was arrested Tuesday for investigation of a drive-by shooting, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a machine gun. He was released from the Snohomish County Jail a day and a half later.

Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, two people in a black Jeep Cherokee driving on the shoulder passed vehicles waiting at a stop light on the southbound I-5 ramp to 164th Street SW, detective Brett Grieve wrote in a report. In another car, a man exchanged words with the Jeep driver, commenting on his “reckless driving behavior,” Grieve wrote.

Both vehicles went east on 164th Street and stopped at a red light at the intersection with 13th Avenue W. The driver in the Jeep pulled up to the car and fired two rounds from a handgun through the right rear passenger window, Grieve wrote. The man in the other vehicle called 911 and tried to follow the Jeep, but lost sight of it. No one was injured.

Traffic cameras showed the Jeep did not have license plates and two pieces of its chrome grill were missing.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to an auto theft call in an apartment complex in the 16600 block of 6th Avenue W. A deputy recognized the black Jeep in the parking lot, according to police. Inside, deputies found a single shell casing on the passenger seat.

Hours later, the suspect went to the complex’s front office to report his vehicle stolen. Deputies with the sheriff’s Robbery and Burglary Unit detained him.

Investigators served a search warrant for the man’s apartment, where they recovered two firearms, one of which was a Glock 23 with an “auto switch” that can convert the semiautomatic pistol to fully automatic, Grieve wrote. The handgun was reportedly stolen out of Puyallup.

On Wednesday, bail was set at $25,000 by Everett District Court Pro Tem Judge Seth Fine, a longtime appellate attorney for the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

After the man posted bail, Sheriff Adam Fortney took to Facebook.

“Make your own decision if this is appropriate for community safety or not,” he wrote Thursday. “I would love to know what you think.”

Maya Tizon: 425-339-3434; maya.tizon@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @mayatizon.