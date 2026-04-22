Snohomish City Council authorizes Pride parade contract

SNOHOMISH — After nearly 90 minutes of public comment Tuesday, the Snohomish City Council authorized the mayor to sign the city’s Pride parade contract.

Mayor Aaron Hoffman will sign the contract once he receives it from city staff, as was always the plan, he said on Wednesday.

Controversy surrounding the parade began when reportedly thousands of city residents received a text poll suggesting “vetoing” the parade. City Council members already heard the public speak about the parade on April 8.

On Tuesday, more than 70 people attended the council meeting, not only to watch the vote but to speak once again.

“Exclusivity is the rejection of difference, an overwhelming and authoritarian response to the value of diversity,” Snohomish resident Peter Messinger said during public comment. “Exclusivity based on appearance, religion, sex, mother tongue, language, birthright or income is un-American. Expression of difference in a respectful manner, such as that of the Pride parade is absolutely American.”

Former city employee Brad Nelson has been the grand marshal for many parades in Snohomish, including 19 Easter parades, 4-5 KlaHaYa Days parades and all three Pride parades.

“Last year’s parade, we had a little lady who was about 85 years old, confined to a wheelchair. She came down first thing in the morning,” Nelson said. “She spent her entire day at the parade, and she was going to watch it from beginning to end. And that’s what you have that day in the parade.”

Many who spoke were for the parade, but some were against, including Everett resident Pietra Gaebel.

“The public parade is filled with men who don’t identify as men and dress in exaggerated feminine attire, confusing our youth,” she said. “Where is the pride, the dignity and family wholesomeness in all of this?”

Snohomish resident Carrie Hopper was raised by a lesbian mother, she said.

“But I am now a Christian who believes that lesbianism is a sin,” Hopper said. “That does not mean that I hate my mother. It does not mean that I hate other people that are participants in those same sins. It simply means that I believe what the Bible tells me.”

She responded to some of the parade supporters who spoke about “neighbors supporting neighbors,” she said.

“My question to you: is there a limit to that? Is anything that your neighbor does supportive or supportable? Is there anything that your neighbor does that you can stand up against and say, ‘You know what? I can’t tolerate that in my neighborhood?’” Hopper said.

Snohomish resident Erika Minnehan said the controversy surrounding the Pride parade was a reason to not approve the contract.

“You don’t see opposition for the Easter parade or the KlaHaYa Days parade because they’re not offensive to anyone. They’re truly inclusive,” she said.

One of the parade supporters, Briana Criqui, raised her children in Snohomish but now lives in Everett.

“They graduated from Snohomish High School; one of them came out to me as transgender during high school,” Criqui said. “She ultimately decided not to come out publicly out of fear. It was years later when the pain of living a lie became too much for her that she came out as an adult and, thankfully, was surrounded by a loving circle of friends and family.”

Two years ago, Criqui’s daughter wanted to show her partner the town in which she grew up. The day they chose to take a family trip to Snohomish was the same day as the Pride parade, Criqui said.

“We were surprised and elated and warmed and we just couldn’t believe it. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who made that happen, and I hope that it can happen every year,” she said.

Criqui was grateful the contract was approved, she said in an interview after the meeting. She was also sad there was so much opposition, she said.

“Pride parades are important. It is critical for people to set aside their differing personal beliefs and make an effort to proactively welcome all members of their community,” Criqui said. “I’ve not heard of non-Christians presenting opposition to the Easter parade. I don’t see the difference here.”

The parade contract was on the council’s consent agenda, which included seven different items. All were approved at the same time with a single unanimous vote.

The Snohomish Pride Parade is organized by the nonprofit Out in Snohomish and is scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m. June 6 along First Street, Snohomish.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay