Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Sept. 18-24

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The Athlete of the Week nominees for Sept. 18-24. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Chevy Vincent | Darrington | Football

Vincent, a sophomore, recorded three interceptions and returned one for a TD in the Loggers’ 50-20 win over Lummi on Sept. 15. He won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Sept. 11-17 by claiming 2,172 of 5,093 votes.

This week’s nominees

Natalie Cardin | Mountlake Terrace | Girls Soccer

Cardin, a senior, netted a hat trick as the Hawks knocked off Archbishop Murphy 5-2 on Sept. 21.

Diego Escandon | Edmonds-Woodway | Football

Escandon, a senior, returned a punt for a score and hauled in nine receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors’ 37-6 win over Snohomish on Sept. 22.

Melissa Hadley | Arlington | Volleyball

Hadley, a junior, posted 19 kills, 22 digs and two aces in the Eagles’ 3-1 victory over rival Stanwood on Sept. 19. She also had 10 kills, 12 digs and four aces in Arlington’s 3-1 win over Everett on Sept. 21.

Ryan Khoury | Stanwood | Boys cross country

Khoury, a sophomore, posted a winning time of 14 minutes, 0.91 seconds on a 2.6-mile course at Stanwood High School in a four-team race on Sept. 21.

Zach Overbay | Monroe | Boys Tennis

Overbay, a junior, dropped just one set across a trio of No. 1 singles matches to help the Bearcats to a 3-0 week.

Claire Smith | Kamiak | Girls Swim & Dive

Smith, a senior, picked up wins in two individual events and two relays in Kamiak’s three-team meet vs. Mountlake Terrace and Meadowdale on Sept. 19. She swam a Class 4A state qualifying time of 58.50 seconds in the 100-yard butterfly and also grabbed victories in the 100 backstroke, 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.

Lydia Swenson | Cedarcrest | Girls Cross Country

Swenson, a sophomore, ran a winning time of 15 minutes, 53.12 seconds on a 4,000-meter course at McCormick Park to edge Kamiak’s Bella Hasan by less than a half-second at a three-team race on Sept. 21.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com.