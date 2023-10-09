Ford’s 2023 Maverick includes a Tremor package in the lineup

Trail Control is exclusive to the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor, providing a type of cruise control for challenging conditions. (Ford)

The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor package is available on XLT and Lariat trims. (Ford)

Ford’s wildly popular Maverick compact pickup has been selling like crazy since it hit the market in late 2021 as a 2022 model.

As if anything were needed to feed the frenzy, for 2023 Ford introduced a Tremor package that toughens up Maverick’s capability over rugged ground.

There are three Maverick trim levels: XL, XLT, and Lariat. All three come standard with a 191-horsepower hybrid powertrain, front-wheel drive, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

A non-hybrid 250-horsepower EcoBoost (turbocharged) four-cylinder engine with eight-speed automatic transmission is available at extra cost. This setup offers all-wheel drive as an option.

Maverick Tremor is available for XLT and Lariat trims. It comes with the gas engine and all-wheel drive. Trail Control is exclusive to the Tremor, providing a type of cruise control for challenging terrain. Increased ride height and upgraded features for enhanced capability are also in the mix.

Pricing and fuel economy contribute in no small way to Maverick’s popularity. Base pricing for 2023 starts at $24,170 with a generous supply of standard features. EPA fuel economy ratings for the hybrid are 42 mpg for city driving and 33 mpg on the highway.

Maverick’s four-door cab has seating for five, but the back seat bench is mainly fitting for kids and cargo. The seat bottom can be lifted up manually to access a good-sized stowage area for securing valuables out of sight. The 4-foot, 6-inch bed gladly accommodates items too big or too gross to put inside the passenger cabin. My wheeled recycling bin, for example.

Life is good inside Maverick’s cab. The ride is pleasant, the driving is fun, and the infotainment system works simply and quickly.

Special credit has to be given to the center console, whose basic design skillfully uses every inch of real estate for an assortment of useful places for stowing smaller personal items.

My test truck was an XLT model whose standard features above and beyond the well-equipped XL’s include 17-inch alloy wheels, a power-locking tailgate, and a cargo compartment within the bed.

2023 FORD MAVERICK XLT

Base price: $26,430

Price as driven: $29,230

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.