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GALLERY: Lake Stevens volleyball sweeps Glacier Peak

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By Ryan Berry

The Lake Stevens squad all hit the court trying to save the ball against Glacier Peak on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
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The Lake Stevens squad all hit the court trying to save the ball against Glacier Peak on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lake Stevens players hit the court trying to save the ball against Glacier Peak on Tuesday at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Glacier Peak’s Estefania Guerrero serves against Lake Stevens on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lake Stevens’ Laura Eichert records a kill against Glacier Peak on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Glacier Peak’s Emma Nowak spikes the ball over the net against Lake Stevens on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lake Stevens and Glacier Peak players both watch as the ball teeters on the net on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Glacier Peak’s Julia Martin spikes the ball against Lake Stevens on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Glacier Peak’s Lucy Cornelius tries to tip the ball past two Lake Stevens blockers on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. The point was replayed after protest over the call. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lake Stevens celebrates a point against Glacier Peak on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lake Stevens’ Jayci Scrivens digs the ball against Glacier Peak on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Glacier Peak’s Tessa Mossburg celebrates her team’s tying point against Lake Stevens on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lake Stevens libero Alyss Kelly returns a serve against Glacier Peak on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lake Stevens’ Katelyn Eichert sets the ball against Glacier Peak on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Glacier Peak libero Tessa Mossburg bumps the ball to a teammate against Lake Stevens on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Glacier Peak players celebrate a point against Lake Stevens on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lake Stevens’ Katelyn Eichert dives to save the ball against Glacier Peak on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

SNOHOMISH — In a matchup of teams unbeaten in the early portion of Wesco 4A play, Lake Stevens earned a 25-16, 26-24, 25-16 sweep over Glacier Peak.

Laura Eichert stuffed the stat sheet with 13 kills, six digs, five blocks and three aces. Kamryn Strom added six blocks, three kills and one ace for Lake Stevens (8-3 overall, 3-0 Wesco 4A), which took over sole possession of first place in Wesco 4A with the win.

Ava Nowak recorded seven kills and seven digs, Lucy Cornelius had eight assists and eight digs and Tessa Mossburg added 15 digs for Glacier Peak (8-3, 3-1).

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