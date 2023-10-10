GALLERY: Lake Stevens volleyball sweeps Glacier Peak
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, October 10, 2023
SNOHOMISH — In a matchup of teams unbeaten in the early portion of Wesco 4A play, Lake Stevens earned a 25-16, 26-24, 25-16 sweep over Glacier Peak.
Laura Eichert stuffed the stat sheet with 13 kills, six digs, five blocks and three aces. Kamryn Strom added six blocks, three kills and one ace for Lake Stevens (8-3 overall, 3-0 Wesco 4A), which took over sole possession of first place in Wesco 4A with the win.
Ava Nowak recorded seven kills and seven digs, Lucy Cornelius had eight assists and eight digs and Tessa Mossburg added 15 digs for Glacier Peak (8-3, 3-1).
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