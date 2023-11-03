Snohomish County’s guide to the 2023 election
Published 1:30 am Friday, November 3, 2023
Voters will decide on some of the top jobs in Snohomish County, including county sheriff, executive, auditor, Superior Court judge as well as several city councils and school boards.
The deadline to drop off ballots at one of the county’s drop boxes is 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.
When mailing in, ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7. Voters can check the status of their ballots once they’re sent, received and accepted on VoteWA.gov.
Here is our latest coverage of the 2023 races:
Snohomish County
County Executive
Somers, Hagglund face off in county executive race
Somers, the Democratic incumbent, is being challenged by Hagglund, who chairs the county’s Republican Party.
County Council District 2
County Council candidates differ sharply on solutions to homelessness
Megan Dunn hopes to keep a progressive tilt to the council. Georgia Fisher advocates for a choice between drug treatment or jail time.
County Assessor
Longtime Snohomish County assessor faces landlord’s election challenge
Linda Hjelle wants to keep up her work for a final term. Joe Wanagel thinks current property taxes are a sign for the assessor to go.
County Auditor
Election insiders face rematch for Snohomish County auditor
Incumbent Garth Fell is proud of his term. His colleague Cindy Gobel thinks she can do a better job — and she’s outspoken about it.
County Sheriff
Fortney, Johnson face off in expensive, contentious sheriff’s race
Nearly $400,000 has been spent and barbs have been thrown as Snohomish County picks its next sheriff.
Who has donated to the Snohomish County sheriff candidates?
A Daily Herald review showed who has given campaign cash in the race between Adam Fortney and Susanna Johnson.
Snohomish Superior Court
Judge position 16
Former cop, skeptical of appointees, challenges incumbent for judge
Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Miguel Duran faces Brett Rogers, who has run as a Republican, in the nonpartisan race.
Judge position 17
Judge race pits candidates running on ‘diverse’ resume vs. legal resume
Patrick Moriarty points to his decades working in courtrooms. Mary Anderson wants more “diversity of thought” on the bench.
Arlington
Mayor and city council positions 4 and 6
Arlington mayoral, City Council candidates address growth, safety
Amid a rising population, the city has grappled with questions about infrastructure, traffic, housing — and more.
Bothell
City council positions 2, 4 and 6
Housing density is the big question in Bothell City Council races
In one of three races, Mason Thompson is defending his council and mayoral seat from longtime fellow council member James McNeal.
Edmonds
Mayor
Nelson, Rosen running neck-and-neck for Edmonds mayor
The incumbent, Mike Nelson, says his opponent Mike Rosen lacks experience. Rosen believes his opponent’s tenure has led to “lost trust.”
City council positions 1, 4 and 6
Housing, zoning, policing are top topics in Edmonds City Council races
School district 15 directors 1 and 5
Edmonds school board candidates focus on funding, core subjects
A projected $15 million budget deficit means finances — and looming cuts — are top of mind for candidates.
Everett
City council positions 6 and 7
Everett council candidates differ on solutions to homelessness, safety
Scott Bader faces Demi Chatters as he tries to rejoin the council. Judy Tuohy faces Judith Martinez in her bid to retain her seat.
School district 2 directors 2 and 5
Everett school board candidates offer dueling priorities
Incumbent Jen Hirman is running against Charles Mister to fill Position 2. Charles Adkins and Ryne Rohla are competing for Position 5.
District 2 Port Commissioner
Port of Everett candidates aim to balance development, environment
Bob Champion, 68, is challenging incumbent Tom Stiger, 84, for a six-year term for Port commissioner.
Lake Stevens
City council position 4
Lake Stevens council candidates talk transit, transparency, police
Gloria Ngezaho believes the mayor should’ve signed a Pride proclamation. Kymm Shipman wants a stronger police presence.
City of Lynnwood
City council positions 4, 5 and 7
Lynnwood council candidates face decisions on housing, transportation
More than half of the Lynnwood City Council could be filled with new faces after ballots are counted Tuesday.
Marysville
School district directors 2, 3 and 5
School board candidates to navigate financial woes in Marysville
Candidates say they’ll ask for more state money, as well as transparency in district spending.
Mill Creek
City council position 5
Mill Creek candidates differ on city’s growth, public safety
City Council incumbent Vincent Cavaleri opposes state guidance on growth management. Tannis Golebiewski says residents should have a say.
Monroe
City council positions 4 and 5
Monroe City Council candidates focused on growth, safety
Monroe’s population has nearly doubled since 2000. How to handle that growth, along with public safety, were among candidates’ top concerns.
School district directors 1 and 2
After Monroe superintendent turmoil, 1 school board race is contested
Candidates have dropped out of races leading up to the general election, leaving one of four seats with a real campaign trail.
Mukilteo
City council positions 4, 5 and 6
Incumbents, newbies face off in Mukilteo City Council election
Waterfront development, EMS levy lift and Hawthorne Hall are among the biggest hot-button issues.
Snohomish
City council position 1
Ex-Snohomish mayor faces political newcomer in City Council bid
John Kartak touts his fiscal responsibility. Maygen Hetherington wants to focus on small business and growth.
School district 2 and 4 directors
Snohomish school board candidates focus on success, parent involvement
Tabitha Baty and Rob Serviss are competing to represent District 2. In District 4, incumbent Sarah Adams is facing Sherri Larkin.