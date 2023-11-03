Snohomish County’s guide to the 2023 election

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Top from left: Roger Pence, Christine Eck and Mackey Guenther. Bottom from left: Michelle Dotsch, Susan Paine and Kevin Fagerstrom.

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Top row from left: Mason Thompson, James McNeal and Carston Curd. Bottom row from left: Mark Swanson, Thomas Agnew and Amanda Dodd.

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Top from left: Ashvin Sanghvi, Mike Dixon and Donna Vago. Bottom from left: Richard Emery, Riaz Khan and Carolyn “Dode” Carlson.

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Snohomish County Sheriff candidates Adam Fortney Susanna Johnson during an Everett Council of Neighborhoods forum on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Voters will decide on some of the top jobs in Snohomish County, including county sheriff, executive, auditor, Superior Court judge as well as several city councils and school boards.

The deadline to drop off ballots at one of the county’s drop boxes is 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7.

When mailing in, ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7. Voters can check the status of their ballots once they’re sent, received and accepted on VoteWA.gov.

Here is our latest coverage of the 2023 races:

Snohomish County

County Executive

Somers, Hagglund face off in county executive race

Somers, the Democratic incumbent, is being challenged by Hagglund, who chairs the county’s Republican Party.

County Council District 2

County Council candidates differ sharply on solutions to homelessness

Megan Dunn hopes to keep a progressive tilt to the council. Georgia Fisher advocates for a choice between drug treatment or jail time.

County Assessor

Longtime Snohomish County assessor faces landlord’s election challenge

Linda Hjelle wants to keep up her work for a final term. Joe Wanagel thinks current property taxes are a sign for the assessor to go.

County Auditor

Election insiders face rematch for Snohomish County auditor

Incumbent Garth Fell is proud of his term. His colleague Cindy Gobel thinks she can do a better job — and she’s outspoken about it.

County Sheriff

Fortney, Johnson face off in expensive, contentious sheriff’s race

Nearly $400,000 has been spent and barbs have been thrown as Snohomish County picks its next sheriff.

Who has donated to the Snohomish County sheriff candidates?

A Daily Herald review showed who has given campaign cash in the race between Adam Fortney and Susanna Johnson.

Snohomish Superior Court

Judge position 16

Former cop, skeptical of appointees, challenges incumbent for judge

Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Miguel Duran faces Brett Rogers, who has run as a Republican, in the nonpartisan race.

Judge position 17

Judge race pits candidates running on ‘diverse’ resume vs. legal resume

Patrick Moriarty points to his decades working in courtrooms. Mary Anderson wants more “diversity of thought” on the bench.

Arlington

Mayor and city council positions 4 and 6

Arlington mayoral, City Council candidates address growth, safety

Amid a rising population, the city has grappled with questions about infrastructure, traffic, housing — and more.

Bothell

City council positions 2, 4 and 6

Housing density is the big question in Bothell City Council races

In one of three races, Mason Thompson is defending his council and mayoral seat from longtime fellow council member James McNeal.

Edmonds

Mayor

Nelson, Rosen running neck-and-neck for Edmonds mayor

The incumbent, Mike Nelson, says his opponent Mike Rosen lacks experience. Rosen believes his opponent’s tenure has led to “lost trust.”

City council positions 1, 4 and 6

Housing, zoning, policing are top topics in Edmonds City Council races

School district 15 directors 1 and 5

Edmonds school board candidates focus on funding, core subjects

A projected $15 million budget deficit means finances — and looming cuts — are top of mind for candidates.

Everett

City council positions 6 and 7

Everett council candidates differ on solutions to homelessness, safety

Scott Bader faces Demi Chatters as he tries to rejoin the council. Judy Tuohy faces Judith Martinez in her bid to retain her seat.

School district 2 directors 2 and 5

Everett school board candidates offer dueling priorities

Incumbent Jen Hirman is running against Charles Mister to fill Position 2. Charles Adkins and Ryne Rohla are competing for Position 5.

District 2 Port Commissioner

Port of Everett candidates aim to balance development, environment

Bob Champion, 68, is challenging incumbent Tom Stiger, 84, for a six-year term for Port commissioner.

Lake Stevens

City council position 4

Lake Stevens council candidates talk transit, transparency, police

Gloria Ngezaho believes the mayor should’ve signed a Pride proclamation. Kymm Shipman wants a stronger police presence.

City of Lynnwood

City council positions 4, 5 and 7

Lynnwood council candidates face decisions on housing, transportation

More than half of the Lynnwood City Council could be filled with new faces after ballots are counted Tuesday.

Marysville

School district directors 2, 3 and 5

School board candidates to navigate financial woes in Marysville

Candidates say they’ll ask for more state money, as well as transparency in district spending.

Mill Creek

City council position 5

Mill Creek candidates differ on city’s growth, public safety

City Council incumbent Vincent Cavaleri opposes state guidance on growth management. Tannis Golebiewski says residents should have a say.

Monroe

City council positions 4 and 5

Monroe City Council candidates focused on growth, safety

Monroe’s population has nearly doubled since 2000. How to handle that growth, along with public safety, were among candidates’ top concerns.

School district directors 1 and 2

After Monroe superintendent turmoil, 1 school board race is contested

Candidates have dropped out of races leading up to the general election, leaving one of four seats with a real campaign trail.

Mukilteo

City council positions 4, 5 and 6

Incumbents, newbies face off in Mukilteo City Council election

Waterfront development, EMS levy lift and Hawthorne Hall are among the biggest hot-button issues.

Snohomish

City council position 1

Ex-Snohomish mayor faces political newcomer in City Council bid

John Kartak touts his fiscal responsibility. Maygen Hetherington wants to focus on small business and growth.

School district 2 and 4 directors

Snohomish school board candidates focus on success, parent involvement

Tabitha Baty and Rob Serviss are competing to represent District 2. In District 4, incumbent Sarah Adams is facing Sherri Larkin.