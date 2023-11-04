Shorecrest rolls to 3A district swim title

Mary Clarke of Snohomish turns to her look for coaches after handily winning the 100 yard freestyle during the Wesco 3A Division 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Shorecrest junior Quinn Whorley begins swimming in the 200 yard freestyle during the Wesco 3A Division 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Water flies as Mountlake Terrace junior Jeslyn Vuong takes first in the 50 yard freestyle during the Wesco 3A Division 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Shorecrest senior Miranda Thompson swims her way to a state berth in the 100 yard butterfly during the Wesco 3A Division 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Snohomish sophomore Olivia Huber heads to the finish in the 200 yard freestyle during the Wesco 3A Division 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Snohomiosh senior Grace Andrews swims the breaststroke in the 200 yard individual medley during the Wesco 3A Division 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Shorecrest’s Aila Howson swims the backstroke in the 200 yard individual medley during the Wesco 3A Division 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Snohomish senior Mary Clarke heads to the final turn in the 100 yard freestyle during the Wesco 3A Division 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Snohomish senior Mary Clarke throws water on herself while prepping for the 100 yard freestyle during the Wesco 3A Division 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway junior Simone Bennett swims in the 100 yard butterfly during the Wesco 3A Division 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Shorecrest junior Aila Howson swims the butterfly in the 200 yard individual medley during the Wesco 3A Division 1 Girls Swim and Dive Finals on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the Snohomish Aquatic Center in Snohomish, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

SNOHOMISH — Shorecrest put on a full display during the Class 3A District 1 girls swim and dive championships Saturday.

The Scots compiled a 392 points as a team at the Snohomish Aquatic Center, finishing 101 points in front of crosstown rival and second-place Shorewood for their fourth district title in the past six meets.

Shorecrest’s 200-yard medley relay team of juniors Quinn Whorley and Aila Howson and seniors Miranda Thompson and Owan Fralick one-upped their previous district-meet record, which they set in 2022, finishing in 1 minute, 49.49 seconds on Saturday.

“The 200 medley was a great swim,” Shorecrest coach Bill Murray said. “That’s probably our greatest strength out of the four relays, really solid on all four strokes on that. We’ll definitely focus on that as we head into state. … It’s just what makes our team be able to walk away with a championship, when you have that much talent across the board.”

Thompson, Fralick, Whorley and freshman Anna Bendiksen also nailed down a victory in 200 freestyle relay with a state qualifying mark of 1:41.35, as the Scots claimed first-place medals in six of the 12 events.

Whorley also finished first in the 200 and 500 freestyles. She swam the 200 in 1:55.12 and set school record in the 500 with a time of 5:05.91, which Murray said was set 1996.

“I wasn’t really expecting to go that fast,” Whorley said. “But it was a fantastic meet. Not only for me, but for all of my teammates and all of the girls, it’s so amazing. And I wanna shout out our new freshman (Bendiksen) that just came in, who did fantastic in her first districts. It was just a really, really good day for everybody.”

Howson took home two individual titles. One in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.30) and the other in the 200 medley (2:13.56). Thompson won the 100 butterfly with a state-qualifying time of 59.15 seconds.

Clarke helps lead Snohomish in tight relay finish, maintains 100 freestyle crown

The Panthers found themselves in a neck-and-neck battle with Shorewood in the last event at districts.

The 400 freestyle relay team of seniors Grace Andrews and Mary Clarke, sophomore Olivia Huber and freshman Emma Betancourt edged past the Stormrays in the final leg, as Clarke brought it home from the anchor spot.

Snohomish finished the race in 3:46.2, which was 2.35 seconds faster than Shorewood’s squad consisting of seniors Emily Lin and Brooke Anderson, sophomore Vivian Foral and freshman Daniel Buchholz.

“It was exciting to watch them race,” Snohomish head coach Jenny Service. “To see competition next to them while they were racing to push themselves. … I saw the girls do what they do in practice and put it together. It was exciting to see all the little details of what we do and see it all be put together.”

Clarke also finished her specialty 100 freestyle race in 51.52 seconds, which was just 0.09 seconds shy of breaking her own district meet record, which she set as a sophomore in 2021.

“I’m really happy with that,” Clarke said. “This week I’m not that rested, I’m not tapered and I’m not wearing a full tech suit. So, to go that time gives me a ton of confidence heading into state, and I’m really excited to get into next week, start resting and really get into that state race mindset, I think it’s gonna go well.”

Terrace junior takes 50 freestyle in photo finish

Shorewood freshman Daniel Buchholz was right on Jeslyn Vuong’s tail in the 50 freestyle.

The Mountlake Terrace junior didn’t have much slack to give up in the final stages as she closed things out and sustained her first-place hold to stand on the top point of the podium.

Vuong raced the freestyle in 24.47 seconds, 0.14 ahead of Buchholz. Both were state qualifying times.

“I wanted a 24.1, but a 24.4 is really close,” Vuong said. “I’ve been visualizing it a lot, so I’m proud of the time. I was really stoked, I really wanted to compete and get a good race in, and I’m so happy that the others got some PRs in there too.”

Other noteworthy performances

— Edmonds-Woodway junior Simone Bennett secured first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.18.

— Madelyn Clark and Brynn Magelsen took first and second in the diving event. Clark scored 308.60 points, while Magelsen tallied 282.15 points.

Full team results: 1. Shorecrest (392), 2. Shorewood (291), 3. Edmonds-Woodway (271), 4. Snohomish (259), 5. Stanwood (168), 6. Mountlake Terrace (151), 7. Marysville Getchell (136), 8. Monroe (125), 9. Oak Harbor (103), 10. Meadowdale (79), 11. Cascade (78), 12. Marysville Pilchuck (60), 13. Lynnwood (59), 14. Mount Vernon (36), 15. Everett (35), 16. Ferndale (25).