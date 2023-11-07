What you need to know on Election Day in Snohomish County

Election workers remove ballots from their envelopes before sending them to be counted at the Snohomish County Auditor’s office on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Election workers run ballots through tabulators at the Snohomish County Auditor’s office on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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An election worker lines up sealed ballots before running them through a sorter at the Snohomish County Auditor’s office on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Hundreds of ballots are sorted by a machine before being sent upstairs to be tallied at the Snohomish County Auditor’s office on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Election workers check to ensure ballots are filled out properly before being counted at the Snohomish County Auditor’s office on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Veteran election worker Tien Mai moves sealed ballots from a sorting machine while working at the Snohomish County Auditor’s office on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in downtown Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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A person turns in their ballot at a ballot box located near the Edmonds Library in Edmonds, Washington on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Ballots are already being processed at the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office.

Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to choose who will represent them on city councils, school boards and at the county level. The county’s top elected position and top position in law enforcement are both on the table.

Some jurisdictions will have tax measures, as well. Bothell voters will decide on a six-year property tax levy, and fire districts in Snohomish, Granite Falls and Sultan are asking for levy lid lifts.

On Monday, only 18.2% of the more than 500,000 ballots sent out had been returned.

Ballots can be returned at any of 35 ballot drop boxes around the county. Election officials will pick them up at 8 p.m.

The auditor’s office encourages residents mailing in ballots to check the last pick-up time at their postal box. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday to be counted.

While the deadline to register online has passed, residents still have a chance to register in person at the auditor’s office.

Voters can do so until 8 p.m Tuesday.

County Auditor Garth Fell expects an overall turnout of about 40% for the general election.

In 2021, the general election saw a turnout of 35.9%, a decrease from 42.9% in 2019.

With Fell on the ballot this year, there are a number of checks his office implements to prevent any conflicts of interest. Fell, who is defending his seat against Cindy Gobel, said he doesn’t have access to ballots, voters’ pamphlet statements or the voter registration system.

Also on the ballot is a costly and contentious race for sheriff. Incumbent Adam Fortney is looking to defend his seat against Bothell’s Deputy Police Chief Susanna Johnson.

The county’s top elected position is on the ballot, with Republican Bob Hagglund challenging Democrat Dave Somers, who is seeking his third and final term as county executive.

On the County Council, District 2 incumbent Democrat Megan Dunn faces Republican challenger Georgia Fisher. The result will determine the partisan leaning of the council.

In Everett, two at-large positions are up for grabs on the City Council. Scott Bader and Demi Chatters face off in the Position 6 race.

In the Position 7 race, Judith Martinez is challenging Judy Tuohy, who has been on the council since 2014 and wants another four year term.

Edmonds voters will make a choice to retain Mayor Mike Nelson or elect his challenger, Mike Rosen. The race should be close after Nelson edged out Rosen by just 47 votes in August’s four-way primary election.

Many other city and county races are at the hands — and pens — of the voters. The auditor’s office is open for observers to watch ballot processing during working hours.

The first wave of results will start to come out just after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Check The Daily Herald’s website for live results.

The Snohomish County Canvassing Board will certify the results Nov. 28.

Jenelle Baumbach: 360-352-8623; jenelle.baumbach@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jenelleclar.