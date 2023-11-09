An in-depth look at every state football game with local teams

The state playoffs are here and six local teams remain standing.

Here’s an in-depth look at each matchup for area teams:

4A NO. 15 WOODINVILLE AT NO. 2 LAKE STEVENS

When: Friday, 6 p.m.

Where: Lake Stevens H.S.

Stream: NFHS Network

Radio: 1380 AM KRKO

Woodinville: 7-3; beat Waialua (Hawaii) 30-0, beat Tahoma 29-11, beat Issaquah 35-14, beat Coeur d’ Alene (Idaho) 28-16, lost to Eastlake 28-18, lost to Mount Si 24-7, beat Bothell 38-20, beat North Creek 30-14, lost to Skyline 10-3, beat Decatur 13-6

About the Falcons: Woodinville is making its second straight state tournament appearance and seventh in the past eight postseasons. The Falcons finished fourth in KingCo 4A during the regular season and are one of four teams to qualify for state from the always-tough league. All three of Woodinville’s losses have come to 4A state qualifying teams from the conference. The Falcons held Decatur to just 141 total yards, including a meager 17 passing, and forced four turnovers in a defensive slugfest last week. On the year, Woodinville is surrendering just 14.3 points per game and has allowed more the 20 points just twice. Senior Chase Rudin has eclipsed 100 rushing yards and scored a touchdown in three of past four games. Senior Ryan Bowles, a Montana State University commit, is rated as a three-star linebacker by 247sports.com. He has five tackles for loss, a sack and an interception on defense, and five total TDs on offense.

Lake Stevens: 9-1; beat Garfield 48-21, beat Bellevue 34-31, beat Federal Way 63-13, lost to West Linn (Oregon) 49-30, beat Jackson 42-3, beat Eastlake 35-27, beat Mariner 71-6, beat Kamiak 54-7, beat Glacier Peak 42-7, beat Olympia 54-0

About the Vikings: Lake Stevens is back in the state tournament for a ninth consecutive time and has reached three of the past four 4A title games, including winning it all last year. The reigning state champs won the Wesco 4A championship and are the lone representative for the league at state. The Vikings hold victories over two top-10 seeds from the 3A state bracket and one over 4A fourth-seeded Eastlake. Junior Kolton Matson needed just one half to pile up 327 yards and five TDs passing in last week’s win. He’s thrown for 2,455 yards and an area-high 35 TDs to just five interceptions while completing 65.5% of his passes this season. He’s also been sacked just five times. His top target is senior David Brown, who caught two TD passes and had two defensive interceptions, including a pick-six, last week. Brown sports team highs of 623 yards and 14 TDs receiving, while seniors Paul Varela, Jesse Lewis and Steven Lee Jr. all have over 300 receiving yards and 13 combined receiving TDs. Junior Jayshon Limar, a three-star recruit, has 520 yards and six TDs rushing in limited action. Brown has a team-high four interceptions, including a pick-six, and senior Gage Solomon has a team-high 5.5 sacks.

Herald pick: Lake Stevens

3A NO. 14 RIDGELINE AT NO. 3 ARLINGTON

When: Friday, 5 p.m.

Where: John C. Larson Stadium (Arlington H.S.)

Stream/radio: NFHS Network

Ridgeline: 8-2; beat Central Valley 21-14, lost to Mt. Spokane 28-20, beat Mead 20-17, beat Lewis and Clark 27-22, lost to Gonzaga Prep 27-14, beat Cheney 46-7, beat University 55-7, beat Davis 63-14, beat Ferris 56-7, beat Seattle Prep 38-14

About the Falcons: Ridgeline, which opened in 2021, is making its first state tournament appearance in just its third season of existence. After going 4-16 through its first two seasons, the Falcons doubled their two-year win total this fall and finished third in 3A/4A Greater Spokane League. Ridgeline enters its first-ever state tournament game on a five-game win streak and has piled up at least 400 total yards in past four games. Junior Landon Garner has thrown for 939 yards, 16 TDs and four inceptions over the past four games. Junior Brayden Allen has been his go-to threat with 388 yards and eight TDs receiving during the stretch. Senior Kole LeGrant and junior Camden Haddad share the load in the backfield. Ridgeline forced a whopping eight turnovers in its Week 10 win over Seattle Prep, including two interceptions apiece from Allen and senior Brodey Shimp. The Falcons have scored defensive TDs in their past two games, including Shimp’s pick-six last week.

Arlington: 10-0; beat Kamiak 46-8, beat Marysville Getchell 42-7, beat Mount Vernon 52-14, beat Ferndale 46-14, beat Stanwood 42-7, beat Marysville Pilchuck 42-14, beat Oak Harbor 45-6, beat Inglemoor 35-0, beat Monroe 45-18, beat Ballard 54-13

About the Eagles: Arlington is in the state tournament for the second time in the past three seasons. The Eagles, who won the Wesco 3A North title and the Wesco 3A championship game, are in search of their first win at state since reaching the 4A quarterfinals in 2005. Arlington has gotten it done in dominant fashion this fall, winning every game by at least 27 points, scoring over 40 points in nine of 10 games and holding opponents under 20 points in all 10. After tossing five TD passes in last week’s winner over Ballard, junior Leyton Martin is up to 32 passing TDs and just five interceptions while completing 68.9% of his passes for 2,341 yards. Junior Jake Willis piled up over 150 receiving yards last week and leads the team with 710 yards and 10 TDs receiving. Junior Kaid Hunter and senior Stevie Balderas each have 400 or more yards and a combined eight TDs receiving. Junior Caleb Reed, who nearly reached 200 yards on the ground in last week’s win, leads the backfield with 1,013 yards and 16 TDs rushing. Senior Kaleb Adams returned a fumble for a score last week to add to a slew of TDs scored by the Arlington defense this season.

Herald pick: Arlington

3A NO. 11 MONROE AT NO. 6 BELLEVUE

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Bellevue H.S.

Stream/radio: NFHS Network

Monroe: 9-1; beat Roosevelt 34-25, beat Shorecrest 60-12, beat Kamiak 53-0, beat Lynnwood 56-0, beat Mountlake Terrace 35-10, beat Shorewood 48-0, beat Edmonds-Woodway 35-7, beat Snohomish 55-7, lost to Arlington 45-18, beat Bonney Lake 41-24

About the Bearcats: Monroe is making its second consecutive trip to state and fourth since 2016. The Bearcats, who won the Wesco 3A South title, are in search of just their second win at state in nine overall appearances. Senior Blake Springer, a three-star recruit, threw for over 300 yards and three TDs in Monroe’s Week 10 win over Bonney Lake. He leads the area with 2,530 passing yards to go with 32 TD passes and just five interceptions. His top target is Ryan Miller, who leads the Bearcats in all receiving categories with 717 yards and eight TDs on 43 receptions. Junior Mason Davis has 581 yards (485 receiving, 96 rushing) and nine total TDs on 43 offensive touches, as well as four return TDs on special teams. Senior Matthew Rodriguez had a team-high 101 receiving yards and a TD last week to reach 412 yards and five TDs on the season. Junior Gavin Ranz, who eclipsed 100 rushing yards last week, leads the backfield with 647 yards and 12 TDs rushing. Junior Brennan Sheppard leads the defense with 14 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Seniors Nick Mouser and Iseah Canizales each have nine tackles for loss.

Bellevue: 7-2; lost to Central Catholic (Oregon) 48-27, lost to Lake Stevens 34-31, beat Liberty (Renton) 35-7, beat Mercer Island 56-21, beat Newport 42-14, beat Juanita 56-7, beat Lake Washington 42-21, beat Hazen 49-0, beat Mountlake Terrace 49-7

About the Wolverines: Bellevue is back in the state tournament for a sixth consecutive season and has reached the 3A state semifinals in four of the past five postseasons, including the past two years. The Wolverines, the champions of KingCo 3A, are winners of seven straight after opening the season with losses to Oregon power Central Catholic and local 4A juggernaut Lake Stevens. Bellevue held a 21-point halftime lead over Lake Stevens before seeing it slip away. The Wolverines’ seven wins have come by an average of 36 points. Bellevue features a number of high-level recruits led by four-star tight end Hogan Hansen, a senior committed to Michigan. Senior quarterback Lucas Razore is committed to Cal Poly. The junior class features three-star Demetri Manning, a 6-foot-7, 340-pound lineman, and three-star athlete Ryker Moon.

Herald pick: Bellevue

3A NO. 16 MARYSVILLE PILCHUCK AT NO. 1 YELM

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Yelm H.S.

Stream/radio: NFHS Network

Marysville Pilchuck: 7-3; beat Edmonds-Woodway 40-14, beat Stanwood 36-7, beat Marysville Getchell 38-6, beat Oak Harbor 21-12, lost to Ferndale 47-28, lost to Arlington 42-14, lost to Glacier Peak 21-7, beat Mount Vernon 41-21, beat Snohomish 45-0, beat Gig Harbor 28-7

About the Tomahawks: Marysville Pilchuck is in the state tournament for the third time in the past four postseasons and first time since reaching the 3A state semifinals in 2021. The Tomahawks, who finished in a three-way tie for second in Wesco 3A North, face top-seeded Yelm, a team they beat in the state quarterfinals in 2021. MP broke open a scoreless tie with 28 unanswered points in the second half to earn a road upset over Gig Harbor in Week 10. The one-two backfield punch of junior Joseph Davis and Kenai Sinpahet led the way last week with a combined 275 yards and three TDs rushing. On the season, Davis has 968 yards and 14 TDs rushing and Sinaphet 795 yards and eight TDs. Senior Luke Shoemaker has completed 65% of his passes for 1,655 yards, 10 TDs and six interceptions. His top target is sophomore Marcus Gaffney, who has team highs of 658 yards and three TDs on 40 receptions. Junior Dominik Kendrick had a pick-six in last week’s win and Gaffney added an interception. Gaffney has three picks over the past two games.

Yelm: 10-0; beat Camas 8-7, beat Union 62-34, beat Central Kitsap 56-6, beat River Ridge 59-7, beat North Thurston 58-7, beat Capital 56-7, beat Timberline 54-7, beat Peninsula 59-9, beat Gig Harbor 57-7, beat Kent Meridian 60-0

About the Tornados: Yelm is the defending 3A state champion and is making its fourth consecutive appearance in the state tournament. The Tornados, winners of the South Sound Conference, have won at least one game in each of their past three berths. After outlasting 4A power Camas in a Week 1 defensive slugfest, Yelm has steamrolled opponents with an average margin of victory of 48.6 points over its past nine games. All but one of those nine wins have come by at least 47 points. Yelm sports a talent-laden roster led by senior two-way standout Brayden Platt, an Oregon commit and four-star linebacker recruit rated No. 1 overall in the for the class of 2024. He plays alongside a pair of Division-I bound senior linebackers in three-star UCLA commit Isaiah Patterson and three-star Idaho commit Kenji Scanlan. Yelm held Kent Meridian to just 21 total yards in last week’s blowout win and has limited its past eight opponents under 200 total yards.

Herald pick: Yelm

1A NO. 12 SETON CATHOLIC AT NO. 5 KING’S

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Woolsey Stadium (King’s H.S.)

Stream/radio: NFHS Network

Seton Catholic: 9-1; beat Rochester 32-30, beat Goldendale 22-7, beat Life Christian Academy 53-34, beat Stevenson 59-0, beat Columbia (White Salmon) 35-20, beat Castle Rock 38-27, lost to La Center 14-13, beat Fort Vancouver 56-0, beat King’s Way Christian 58-7, beat Tenino 51-7

About the Cougars: Seton Catholic is making its state tournament debut after finishing second in the 1A Tri-County League. The Cougars’ only loss this season came by a single point against 1A eighth-seeded La Center, which is unbeaten. Sophomore Kolten Gesser, the son of former Washington State quarterback Jason Gesser, is the signal caller for Seton Catholic. He’s thrown for 489 yards, nine TDs and zero interceptions over the past three weeks. Junior Jacob Williams is coming of a 109-yard, two-TD performance in last week’s win. The Cougars have forced 11 turnovers over the past three games, including six interceptions.

King’s: 9-0; beat Lincoln (Seattle) 26-7, beat East Jefferson 55-0, beat Nooksack Valley 28-26, beat Mount Baker 63-22, beat Cascade Christian 15-13, beat Sultan 56-7, beat South Whidbey 63-21, beat Granite Falls 52-28, beat Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 2-0 (forfeit)

About the Knights: King’s is in the state tournament for a third straight season and is just two years removed from its run to the 1A semifinals in 2021. The Knights, who won their fourth straight Emerald Sound Conference title this fall, pulled out two narrow wins over 1A state tournament teams during the regular season, including sixth-seeded Nooksack Valley. King’s is playing its first game since beating Granite Falls in Week 8. The Knights’ Week 9 opponent forfeited and they had a bye last week. Senior Noah Clark combined for over 300 yards and five TDs passes in the team’s two most recent games. Junior Braeden Caulk rushed for 185 yards and five TDs during that stretch, while Garrett Hagen, Quinn Carlson, and Clark also ran for at least one score. Junior Jack Fuller and sophomore Colton Adams have been among Clark’s top targets this season. Adams caught both TD passes, including the game winner in the final moments, in the Knights’ Week 5 win over 1A 11th-seeded Cascade Christian.

Herald pick: King’s

1B NO. 9 DARRINGTON AT NO. 8 WELLPINIT

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Wellpinit H.S.

Stream/radio: NFHS Network

Darrington: 9-1; beat Winlock 58-14, beat Sound Christian Academy 54-8, beat Lummi 50-20, beat Tulalip Heritage 30-6, beat Concrete 54-38, beat Quilcene 56-14, lost to Neah Bay 64-14, beat Charles Wright Academy 46-42, beat Crescent 26-0, beat Taholah 2-0 (forfeit)

About the Loggers: Darrington is making its state tournament debut as a 1B eight-man team, which the program moved to in 2018 after years of playing 11-man at the 2B level. The Loggers last reached the state playoffs in 2013 and are in search of their first win at state since 1997. Darrington’s only loss this season came to 1B fifth-seeded Neah Bay. The Loggers finished as the runner-up to Neah Bay in the Northwest 1B Conference. Darrington is led by the one-two punch of sophomores Hunter Anderson and Mikey Soito. Anderson has thrown for over 1,300 yards and has 19 TD passes. Soito has over 1,400 total yards (906 rushing, 547 receiving) and 24 total TDs. Junior Cooper Green has added eight TD receptions.

Wellpinit: 6-2; beat Northport 54-14, beat Mary Walker 34-6, beat Odessa 52-16, lost to Almira-Coulee-Hartline 40-14, beat Inchelium 52-18, lost to Wilbur-Creston-Keller 36-28, beat Cusick 46-8, beat Odessa 54-28

About the Redskins: After reaching state for the first time and advancing to the quarterfinals in 2022, Wellpinit is making a return trip to the state tournament. The Redskins finished third in the Northeast 1B Conference Division A behind 1B powers Wilbur-Creston-Keller and Almira-Coulee-Hartline, the only teams to beat Wellpinit this season.

Herald pick: Wellpinit