2024 Infiniti QX60 has high styling, competitive pricing

When third-row seats are folded down, the Infiniti QX60 has 41.6 cubic feet of cargo space, with a flat floor. (Infiniti)

The 2024 Infiniti QX60 has four trim levels to choose from, all with standard front-wheel drive or optional all-wheel drive. (Infiniti)

Infiniti’s QX60 high-styled premium mid-size SUV delivers elegance, roominess, and functionality at competitive pricing. In standard configuration it has three rows of seats with positions for up to seven passengers. The top-tier model comes with second-row captain’s chairs, in which case there’s one less place to sit, but two lucky people will have extra space and comfort.

There are four trim levels of the 2024 Infiniti QX60: Pure, Luxe, Sensory, and Autograph. Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is optional on every model.

Pricing starts at $50,845 for a front-drive Pure and levels off at $67,295 for an AWD Autograph. These prices include a $1,195 destination charge.

All-wheel drive is an extra $2,000 for every model except the Autograph, where it’s an extra $2,900.

A 295-horsepower V6 engine joined to a nine-speed automatic transmission is used across the board, enabling the QX60 to cover the distance from 0 to 60 mph in a pretty quick 6.2 seconds. The smooth automatic transmission goes about its activities imperceptibly.

Fuel is consumed at the EPA-estimated rate of 21 mpg city, 26 mpg highway, and 23 mpg combined. AWD puts a one-mile dent in each of those numbers, and Infiniti recommends premium fuel for the QX60.

The idle stop/start feature saves some fuel, but its operation doesn’t live up to the transmission’s smooth behavior. A hybrid QX60 would be wonderful.

The standard 20-inch wheels on my Autograph AWD test car made it more beautiful, but they do contribute to some bumps on uneven pavement.

The QX60 interior shouts upscale, from the design to the construction, the tech to the comfort level. All models come with standard features galore.

The Autograph trim adds upholstery with quilting, perforation, and contrast stitching. A 10.8-inch head-up display and a camera-based rear-view mirror are also included with the Autograph trim. I took proper professional note of both, then disabled them in my quest to not be surrounded by screens all the time. Guess the QX60 Sensory model would be a better fit.

2023 INFINITI QX60 AUTOGRAPH AWD

Base price, including destination charge: $67,295

Price as driven: $69,240

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.