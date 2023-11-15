4A, 3A state volleyball preview: A look at all 6 local qualifiers

Lynnwood’s Ady Martin, right, celebrates with her teammates during a Class 3A District 1 tournament semifinal match against Shorecrest on Nov. 9 at Marysville Pilchuck High School in Marysville. The Royals hold the No. 2 seed in the 3A state tournament. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

With the Class 4A and state volleyball tournaments starting this weekend, here’s a look at the six local teams competing:

When: Friday-Saturday

Where: Yakima Valley SunDome

Note: The 3A tournament carries 20 teams, with the top 12 teams receiving a bye in the first round of play-in games. The 16-team 4A tournament is played under double-elimination rules. The 3A tournament is double elimination after the play-in round.

4A

Lake Stevens

Record: 15-5, 8-0 Wesco 4A

State seed: No. 10

About the Vikings: Lake Stevens, seeded 10th, opens the 4A state tournament in the round of 16 against seventh-seeded Gonzaga Prep on Friday at 9:45 a.m. The Vikings are making their seventh straight state tournament appearance after reaching the title game in 2022 and placing second at the 4A bi-district 1/2 tournament last weekend. Lake Stevens has won 12 of its past 14 games. Sophomore outside hitter Laura Eichert is averaging 5.5 kills on a .351 hitting percentage, adding 0.8 aces and 2.2 digs per set. Senior libero Alyss leads with a team-high 4.3 digs per set. Senior Katelyn Eichert is the Vikings leading distributor, offering 8.8 assists per set, while junior Jayci Scrivens, an outside hitter, adds 2.4 kills and 2.2 digs per set.

Glacier Peak

Record: 14-6, 6-2 Wesco 4A

State seed: No. 14

About the Grizzlies: Glacier Peak took fourth at the 4A bi-district 1/2 tournament last weekend after beating Issaquah and Skyline in the consolation bracket to secure a state berth. The Grizzlies are set for a first-round matchup against No. 3 Wenatchee on Friday at 9:45 a.m. Junior outside hitter Ava Nowak averages a team-high 3.0 kills per set, adding 2.2 aces. Junior middle blocker Hanna Ligons averages 2.0 kills per set on a .308 hitting percentage. Junior libero Tessa Mossburg leads with a team-best 3.6 digs per set.

3A

Lynnwood

Record: 20-0, 16-0 Wesco 3A/2A

State seed: No. 2

About the Royals: Second-seeded Lynnwood earned a bye into the round of 16 and will face the winner of No. 18 Central Kitsap vs. No. 15 Mercer Island on Friday at 1:30 p.m. The Royals undefeated season earned them the 3A District 1 title and their second consecutive state berth following a 20-year drought. The Royals enter the final tournament of the season having only dropped three sets on the year. Outside hitters Paige Gessey and Sammy Holmer have both averaged over three kills and three digs per set this season, while senior middle blocker Hannah Johnson boasts 2.9 kills and 1.2 blocks per set. Sophomore Makena Kaleo is the Royals’ fourth-leading member in the kills department, sitting at 2.3 kills per frame. Charlie Thomas, a senior setter, leads with 9.2 assists per set, while Jordyn Higa adds a team-high 4.6 digs per set.

Meadowdale

Record: 14-6, 12-3 Wesco 3A/2A

State seed: No. 14

About the Mavericks: The Mavericks earned their second straight trip to the 3A state tournament after breaking a nine-year drought last season. Meadowdale will square off against No. 19 Peninsula in the play-in round at 8 a.m Friday. for the right to play third-seeded Mead in the round of 16. Meadowdale’s sophomore outside hitter combo of Violet DuBois (2.8 kills per set) and Ja’elle Jenkins (2.4 kills per set), along with senior middle blocker Mia Johns (1.7 kills per set), have been the Mavs top scorers this season. Senior libero Sofia Brockmeyer averages 4.6 digs per set, and Laiken Thoesen, a senior setter, offers 6.1 assists per set.

Shorewood

Record: 18-3, 13-2 Wesco 3A/2A

State seed: No. 11

About the Stormrays: Shorewood punched a ticket to state for the first time since 2016 last weekend at the 3A District 1 tournament, as they took down Meadowdale in four sets in a winner-to-state match behind a 22-kill performance from outside hitter Stella Foley. They finished as the runner-up in the tournament to Lynnwood. The Stormrays received a bye through the play-in round and will face sixth-seeded West Seattle in the round of 16 at 11:45 a.m. Friday. Shorewood has swept opposing teams 11 times this season, with just two wins going into a deciding fifth set.

Shorecrest

Record: 16-5, 11-4 Wesco 3A/2A

State seed: No. 13

About the Scots: Shorecrest made it to state with a 3-1 win over Ferndale in a winner-to-state, loser-out match during last weekend’s 3A District 1 tournament. It’s the Scots’ first state berth since 2008. The 13th-seeded Scots compete against No. 20 Ferris on Friday at 8 a.m. in the play-in round. The winner will move on to the round of 16 and play No. 4 Lake Washington. Outside hitter Violet Burchak, a 5-foot-11 senior, and junior middle blocker Lily Starr lead the Scots up front.