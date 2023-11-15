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4A, 3A state volleyball preview: A look at all 6 local qualifiers

Published 1:30 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

By Evan Wiederspohn

Lynnwood’s Ady Martin, right, celebrates with her teammates during a Wesco 3A District volleyball matchup against Shorecrest on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at Marysville Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
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Lynnwood’s Ady Martin, right, celebrates with her teammates during a Wesco 3A District volleyball matchup against Shorecrest on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at Marysville Pilchuck High School in Marysville, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lynnwood’s Ady Martin, right, celebrates with her teammates during a Class 3A District 1 tournament semifinal match against Shorecrest on Nov. 9 at Marysville Pilchuck High School in Marysville. The Royals hold the No. 2 seed in the 3A state tournament. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lynnwood’s Hannah Johnson (25) and Abbie Orr (4) move to block during a volleyball game against Shorecrest on Oct. 3 at Shorecrest High School in Shoreline. (Annie Barker / The Herald)
Shorecrest players celebrate during a volleyball game against Lynnwood on Oct. 3 at Shorecrest High School in Shoreline. (Annie Barker / The Herald)
Meadowdale’s Sofia Brockmeyer receives a serve during a Class 3A District tournament semifinal match against Shorewood on Nov. 9 at Marysville Pilchuck High School in Marysville. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Shorewood senior Emma Okamura makes a diving save on a serve during a Class 3A District 1 tournament semifinal game against Meadowdale on Nov. 9 at Marysville Pilchuck High School in Marysville. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Glacier Peak’s Tessa Mossburg celebrates her team’s point against Lake Stevens on Oct. 10 at Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)
Lake Stevens hitter Jayci Scrivens spikes the ball over the net against North Creek during the Class 4A bi-district 1/2 championship match Nov. 11 at Jackson High School in Mill Creek. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

With the Class 4A and state volleyball tournaments starting this weekend, here’s a look at the six local teams competing:

When: Friday-Saturday

Where: Yakima Valley SunDome

Note: The 3A tournament carries 20 teams, with the top 12 teams receiving a bye in the first round of play-in games. The 16-team 4A tournament is played under double-elimination rules. The 3A tournament is double elimination after the play-in round.

4A

Lake Stevens

Record: 15-5, 8-0 Wesco 4A

State seed: No. 10

About the Vikings: Lake Stevens, seeded 10th, opens the 4A state tournament in the round of 16 against seventh-seeded Gonzaga Prep on Friday at 9:45 a.m. The Vikings are making their seventh straight state tournament appearance after reaching the title game in 2022 and placing second at the 4A bi-district 1/2 tournament last weekend. Lake Stevens has won 12 of its past 14 games. Sophomore outside hitter Laura Eichert is averaging 5.5 kills on a .351 hitting percentage, adding 0.8 aces and 2.2 digs per set. Senior libero Alyss leads with a team-high 4.3 digs per set. Senior Katelyn Eichert is the Vikings leading distributor, offering 8.8 assists per set, while junior Jayci Scrivens, an outside hitter, adds 2.4 kills and 2.2 digs per set.

Glacier Peak

Record: 14-6, 6-2 Wesco 4A

State seed: No. 14

About the Grizzlies: Glacier Peak took fourth at the 4A bi-district 1/2 tournament last weekend after beating Issaquah and Skyline in the consolation bracket to secure a state berth. The Grizzlies are set for a first-round matchup against No. 3 Wenatchee on Friday at 9:45 a.m. Junior outside hitter Ava Nowak averages a team-high 3.0 kills per set, adding 2.2 aces. Junior middle blocker Hanna Ligons averages 2.0 kills per set on a .308 hitting percentage. Junior libero Tessa Mossburg leads with a team-best 3.6 digs per set.

3A

Lynnwood

Record: 20-0, 16-0 Wesco 3A/2A

State seed: No. 2

About the Royals: Second-seeded Lynnwood earned a bye into the round of 16 and will face the winner of No. 18 Central Kitsap vs. No. 15 Mercer Island on Friday at 1:30 p.m. The Royals undefeated season earned them the 3A District 1 title and their second consecutive state berth following a 20-year drought. The Royals enter the final tournament of the season having only dropped three sets on the year. Outside hitters Paige Gessey and Sammy Holmer have both averaged over three kills and three digs per set this season, while senior middle blocker Hannah Johnson boasts 2.9 kills and 1.2 blocks per set. Sophomore Makena Kaleo is the Royals’ fourth-leading member in the kills department, sitting at 2.3 kills per frame. Charlie Thomas, a senior setter, leads with 9.2 assists per set, while Jordyn Higa adds a team-high 4.6 digs per set.

Meadowdale

Record: 14-6, 12-3 Wesco 3A/2A

State seed: No. 14

About the Mavericks: The Mavericks earned their second straight trip to the 3A state tournament after breaking a nine-year drought last season. Meadowdale will square off against No. 19 Peninsula in the play-in round at 8 a.m Friday. for the right to play third-seeded Mead in the round of 16. Meadowdale’s sophomore outside hitter combo of Violet DuBois (2.8 kills per set) and Ja’elle Jenkins (2.4 kills per set), along with senior middle blocker Mia Johns (1.7 kills per set), have been the Mavs top scorers this season. Senior libero Sofia Brockmeyer averages 4.6 digs per set, and Laiken Thoesen, a senior setter, offers 6.1 assists per set.

Shorewood

Record: 18-3, 13-2 Wesco 3A/2A

State seed: No. 11

About the Stormrays: Shorewood punched a ticket to state for the first time since 2016 last weekend at the 3A District 1 tournament, as they took down Meadowdale in four sets in a winner-to-state match behind a 22-kill performance from outside hitter Stella Foley. They finished as the runner-up in the tournament to Lynnwood. The Stormrays received a bye through the play-in round and will face sixth-seeded West Seattle in the round of 16 at 11:45 a.m. Friday. Shorewood has swept opposing teams 11 times this season, with just two wins going into a deciding fifth set.

Shorecrest

Record: 16-5, 11-4 Wesco 3A/2A

State seed: No. 13

About the Scots: Shorecrest made it to state with a 3-1 win over Ferndale in a winner-to-state, loser-out match during last weekend’s 3A District 1 tournament. It’s the Scots’ first state berth since 2008. The 13th-seeded Scots compete against No. 20 Ferris on Friday at 8 a.m. in the play-in round. The winner will move on to the round of 16 and play No. 4 Lake Washington. Outside hitter Violet Burchak, a 5-foot-11 senior, and junior middle blocker Lily Starr lead the Scots up front.

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