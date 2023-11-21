All-new 2024 Ford Mustang is faster, louder, more muscular

The word “legendary” is a timeworn and usually exaggerated adjective, right up there with “iconic.” But if ever there were a car that has earned such accolades, it’s the Ford Mustang.

The Mustang was introduced 60 years ago and has been in continuous production ever since. In the current atmosphere of gas-powered Ford models being discontinued in favor of an eventual all-electric lineup, Mustang is the last Ford car (as opposed to truck) left standing. Its existence doesn’t seem to be in jeopardy; Ford already has plans for a Mustang EV.

The first new car I ever bought was a Mustang Fastback with a manual transmission, not too long after the Mustang was introduced. Considered a real hottie at the time, it was a Shetland compared to the thoroughbred 2024 Mustang GT corralled in my driveway last week.

Ford has an all-new, seventh-generation Mustang for 2024, taking the car’s fundamental features of fast, loud, and muscular to a new level. From the outside it still looks just like a Mustang, only better. Ford summarizes it perfectly as “edgier yet timeless exterior design.”

The 2024 Mustang has several different engine options. Starting off is the base EcoBoost, a 315-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder joined to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Next up is a 5.0-liter 480-horsepower V8, used in the GT model. The Dark Horse model, new this year, has a boosted version of the V8 producing 500 horsepower. Transmission choices for the V8 are a 10-speed automatic or six-speed manual.

My test car was a Mustang GT Convertible with a manual transmission. I don’t have to tell you that the car’s mind-blowing performance was wasted on me. It’s a car for hardcore enthusiasts, best suited to a race track, not a daily driver on public roads for someone who values cargo space and staying out of jail.

Mustang’s tremendous roar has different driver-selectable levels. Having been born without a Y chromosome, I instinctively stayed away from the most insane noise level. But the default setting seemed about midway on the scale, plenty loud, so when I started the engine every flying and four-legged creature at my makeshift wildlife sanctuary would scatter. Not very far from the food, mind you. They’re not stupid.

The Mustang’s loudest setting might have triggered a lahar on Glacier Peak, and truth be told, I’m looking forward to the all-electric Mustang.

2023 FORD MUSTANG GT CONVERTIBLE PREMIUM

Base price, including destination charge: $53,110

Price as driven: $62,200

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.