Scoop up Thanksgiving-flavored ice cream at Baskin-Robbins

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Cindy Buchan, owner of the Baskin-Robbins on Everett Mall Way, holds a Turkey Cake at her store. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Fighting over these drumsticks is sweet cold bliss.

The Turkey Cake by Baskin-Robbins is served straight out of the freezer, not the oven.

What’s up with that?

The bird is made of ice cream, with sugar cones as protruding legs. The skin is a shiny caramel praline glaze.

“The Turkey Cake has been around for 40-some years, but is creating a buzz this year,” said Cindy Buchan, owner of the Baskin-Robbins at 530 SW Everett Mall Way.

It blew up on social media, as did the side dish option, also made of ice cream.

Turkey Day Fixin’s, the chain’s ice cream flavor of the month, is a sweet potato orange color with cornbread cake pieces and swirls of cranberry sauce. Thanksgiving faves in a scoop.

Irma Rodriguez, of Everett, was lured by the poster of a Turkey Cake in front of the Everett Mall Way location.

“I just saw the picture and I liked it,” she said. “It’s a good idea. It looked very nice.”

Rodriguez usually serves gelatino, a colorful Mexican jello, for dessert on Thanksgiving. She planned to surprise her family with a Turkey Cake, which she preordered. A limited number are kept in stock in the freezer shelf with birthday and party cakes.

She sampled the Turkey Day Fixin’s ice cream on a little pink spoon while at the shop. She said it was “good,” but she didn’t plan to include it at her meal.

The ice cream has a punch of spice and sweetness with a pumpkin pie taste. A little goes a long way. The dozen Daily Herald workers who sampled it in the newsroom for a TikTok gave the pumpkin tang the nod, but didn’t ask for seconds.

“It’s like Willy Wonka, where he has the gum that has all the flavors,” reporter Ashley Nash said.

Wonka’s Three Course Dinner Chewing Gum was a piece of gum that feeds a person like they’re eating a meal from soup to blueberry pie. In the movie, it turned the chewer into a 10-foot blueberry. This ice cream didn’t turn anyone into a giant pumpkin.

It’s almost criminal what they do to ice cream flavors these days. Everything bagel, deviled egg custard, mac & cheese, nacho, oyster and beef tongue are among offerings at boutique creameries.

Last October, Baskin-Robbins had Spicy ’n Spooky white chocolate ice cream with ghost pepper flakes. Buchan said some people asked for it this year.

Prices vary by store. Turkey Day Fixin’s sells for $3.89 a scoop at Buchan’s parlor, which makes for an inexpensive and entertaining party trick for guests to sample at your Thanksgiving feast.

A Turkey Cake is $35.99, with your ice cream of choice. You could go all Willy Wonka and order it stuffed with Turkey Day Fixin’s ice cream. Buchan said most people get the frozen bird with half vanilla and half chocolate ice cream. White and dark meat.

Carve it like a turkey. It serves about 10.

The 31 in Baskin-Robbins stood for a different flavor for every day of the month, a whopping number when it was founded in 1945. The chain now has more than 1,400 in its flavor library.

Andrea Brown: 425-339-3443; abrown@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @reporterbrown.