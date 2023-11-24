Everett man loses job, finds a calling tackling trash, weeds, graffiti

Evan Reed’s mural at the corner of 41st Street and Rucker Avenue on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Evan Reed, right, receives help from Mike Watson loading up bags of litter collected along Marine View on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Everett, Washington. Reed, Watson and two others managed to fill ten bags of trash in two hours before taking the trash to a dumpster along the waterfront.(Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Evan Reed holds a sharps container filled halfway with needles on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Everett, Washington. Reed said he has already filled one container during his cleanups and is onto his second one. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Evan Reed heads back to his vehicle after a few hours of picking up litter along Marine View on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Everett, Washington. Reed started out cleaning up trash on his own, but has gained a few volunteers via the website Reddit. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

EVERETT— After losing his job, Evan Reed found himself with more spare time than he was used to.

Reed, 25, began taking walks around Everett to fill his newfound free time.

He recalled a “particularly depressing” memory from one of these walks. He saw a local business owner sobbing and scrubbing vandalism off their storefront for the “billionth” time, he said.

After that, Reed couldn’t help but notice the graffiti, needles and trash littered across his city.

“Lots of trash, an abundant amount of trash,” he said. “I mean so much trash that had accumulated over the last couple weeks and months, and maybe years. It was just kind of mindblowing.”

He started pulling weeds on West Marine View Drive, posting his progress on Reddit.

Reed didn’t stop there. Every time he went to the ARCO on Rucker Avenue and 41st Street, the graffiti on the wall seemed to get worse. He offered to paint over it, no charge, with a mural of the number “12.” The simple 10-by-10-foot piece with a royal blue background is the chosen symbol of Seattle Seahawks fans.

The feedback he received on the mural inspired him to keep going, Reed said.

“It feels so gratifying seeing customers go into the gas station, for instance, and be surprised that the graffiti is covered up,” Reed said. “They’ve been telling the property owner that they love it and they want more of it, and that’s kind of been a catalyst to keep doing what we’re doing.”

The finished mural led Reed to create the Bunker Arts Collective with two of his friends. Through social media, others began joining Reed to pick up trash on Sunday mornings.

“The reception has been extremely helpful,” Reed said. “It kind of reaffirms what I’m doing is worth it. … I just think we should all do whatever we can in whatever capacity to strengthen our community.”

Mena Flemon, the owner of the gas station, appreciated the mural.

“It has been an eye-catcher for customers coming in, especially for Seahawks fans,” he said. “It added an artistic look to the corner instead of the previous unecessary graffiti.”

Two other local businesses have donated their walls for murals. The collective would be happy to chat with other property owners, too.

After losing his job as a Stillaguamish Tribe youth recreation coordinator, Reed considered relocating somewhere more affordable. However, he felt pulled to stay in Everett, a community he had spent two years getting to know and love.

“I realized there are needs here in Everett that I can fix and address right now with my current skill sets and my current capabilities, without having to start from scratch again in a new town elsewhere,” he said.

Reed added that he respects and wants to honor graffiti artists, but thinks there’s a time and a place for it.

“I want to be very sensitive to taggers and graffiti artists, I think there’s a nuance to it,” Reed said. “I think (graffiti) can add a value to the community, but I don’t think property owners should have to pay the bill for graffiti they don’t want.”

Graffiti removal is the responsibility of property owners, per city policy, but Everett offers a free graffiti removal service for residents. He wants to collaborate with taggers on future murals — much like the public artwork that now dapples downtown Everett.

Downtown is also home to the recently opened Apex Art Center, advertised as “the world’s largest assemblage of graffiti and urban art, a true testament to the power of creativity and self-expression.”

Reed invited other local artists to reach out to him if they’re interested in helping with a mural. He believes residents feel more pride in their community when it looks beautiful, but said what he does goes beyond aesthetics.

“We’re just going to keep advocating for our thoroughfares to make sure they’re accessible and clean,” Reed said. “We’re gonna advocate for our essential businesses and our small independently owned businesses that have been fixtures in this community and make sure that they feel welcome so they can stay here indefinitely.”

The city has bigger problems to deal with, such as homelessness and the drug crisis, Reed said. So he doesn’t mind picking up trash and being the “middleman.”

“We want this to be a livable community, we want this to be a clean and vibrant community,” Reed said. “So I’m going to do everything in my power to try to do that.”

He added: “I think we can all use this opportunity to say, ‘I’m out and about walking anyways, let’s get a bucket and a trash picker and just start picking up some trash.’”

Mackenzie Colby, the vice chair of Bunker Arts Collective, shared what she wants to see in the group’s future.

“My hope with our nonprofit is for people to find a sense of pride and connection to Everett through the connections we can make between local businesses and artists,” Colby said. “There’s something about seeing art in-person that can really raise your spirits, and I think that working to amplify the voices and values of artists of any experience level or background will create a network of art to enjoy that represents the whole community in a diverse and welcoming way.”

How to get involved

Community members can join Reed almost every Sunday for weed and trash pickups from 8 to 10 a.m. along the west side of West Marine View Drive, near the Port of Everett. Reed says people can find him wearing a high-visibility vest.

Residents can visit bunkerartscollective.org or follow Bunker Arts Collective on Facebook, Reddit and Instagram to see what they’re doing and how to get involved.

The collective also welcomes donations of heavy-duty trash bags, gloves or any equipment locals are willing to let Reed borrow, such as leaf blowers or a pressure washer.

Ashley Nash: 425-339-3037; ashley.nash@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @ash_nash00.