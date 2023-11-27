Bail set for man accused of deadly shooting at north Everett home

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Everett Police respond to a midnight shooting that left one dead Nov. 22, 2023, in Everett, Washington. The shooting suspect is in custody and their bail hearing is Friday. (Photo provided by the Everett Police Department)

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EVERETT — A judge set bail Monday at $200,000 for an Everett man accused of shooting and killing another man in a fight on a friend’s porch.

Officers arrested Randy Teall, 51, last week for investigation of second-degree murder. Prosecutors believe Teall knew the deceased, who had not been publicly identified as of Monday.

Their exact relationship was not made clear in a police report.

Teall, who had a history of nonviolent crimes from over a decade ago, had his firearm rights restored in Snohomish County Superior Court about two years ago.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, a woman reported an assault with a weapon in the 2000 block of 26th Street. Officers arrived to find Teall standing next to a man in the road with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a police report.

Paramedics attempted first aid on the injured man, but he died at the scene.

For the preceding week, the woman who would later report the shooting was dogsitting for a friend on 26th Street, the report read. She knew the friend through Teall.

Around midnight Wednesday, she left the home to hang out at his home in Snohomish. The two drove back to the dog owner’s house to briefly check on the pets, according to the police report. Teall dropped off the woman at the house, then went to Henry’s Donuts on Broadway.

At the house, the woman let the dogs out onto the porch. She found a stranger standing there, the report read. The man claimed the dogs recognized him, police wrote. Teall reportedly drove back to the house, walked up to the porch and told the man on the porch: “You gotta go.”

The two got into a fight, the woman told police. The man pushed Teall with such force that Teall crashed through a fence and the man fell on top of him, according to police.

The woman grabbed a baseball bat and hit the man to get him off Teall. She heard a “muffle” that she later realized was a gunshot, according to the report.

The man stood up and walked to the road. He collapsed. Teall reportedly told the woman to call 911.

Officers detained Teall without further incident. He declined to talk with police.

“I shot somebody, man,” Teall said, according to the report. “You gotta lawyer up with that.”

Teall reportedly has a Concealed Pistol License issued by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office in 2021.

Teall’s friends and family filled the courtroom Monday. Teall is the father of two children, his mother said.

“He does have his whole support system here,” she said in court. “Whatever compliance needs to be done, all of us will make sure it needs to be done.”

On Monday, Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard maintained the bail set by Commissioner Jennifer Millet. Howard noted it was not an “extremely high” bail for the alleged crime.

“My brother is dead,” the deceased man’s sister said in court. “I don’t think there should be any leniency on the bail or his release.”

Teall had lost his right to own a firearm with a felony conviction in 2002. In 2006 and 2007, he had been charged with multiple counts of theft and possession of stolen property around Puget Sound. Many of those charges were later dismissed. His gun rights were restored by court order in 2021.

If he posts bond, Teall won’t be allowed to possess a gun.

On Monday, he remained in the Snohomish County Jail.

Maya Tizon: 425-339-3434; maya.tizon@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @mayatizon.