GALLERY: Jackson boys top Arlington in season opener
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, November 28, 2023
MILL CREEK — Drew Pepin netted 15 of his 24 points in the first quarter, Ryan Mcferran scored 22 points and the Jackson Timberwolves earned a 71-63 non-league win over the Arlington Eagles on Tuesday night.
Trey Hawkins added 19 points for Jackson (1-0), which received all but six of its points from the trio of Pepin, Mcferran and Hawkins.
Leyton Martin poured in a game-high 34 points, Jackson Trotter added 10 and Silas Miller eight for Arlington (0-1).
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