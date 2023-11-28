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GALLERY: Jackson boys top Arlington in season opener

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, November 28, 2023

By Olivia Vanni

Jackson’s Trey Hawkins drives to the hoop during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
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Jackson’s Trey Hawkins drives to the hoop during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Jackson’s Ryan Mcferran jumps to make a layup during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Jackson’s Trey Hawkins gets a fast break during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Jackson’s Trey Hawkins leaps to get a rebound during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Jackson’s Drew Pepin cheers on his teammate Trey Hawkins after he draws a foul during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Jackson’s Henry Johnson makes a layup during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Arlington’s Jackson Trotter leaps in the air to try and block a shot by Jackson’s Seamus Williams during the game on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Jackson’s Trey Hawkins drives to the hoop during the game against Arlington on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Multiple Arlington players leaps in the air for a rebound during the game against Jackson on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
The Arlington bench react to a score during the game against Jackson on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Jackson’s Trey Hawkins tries to maneuver around Arlington’s Kaid Hunter during the game on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Arlington’s Kaid Hunter tumbles over Jackson’s Seamus Williams during the game on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Jackson’s Drew Pepin gets the ball stolen away by Arlington’s Silas Miller during the game on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)
Jackson’s Ryan Mcferran smiles after beating Arlington on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

MILL CREEK — Drew Pepin netted 15 of his 24 points in the first quarter, Ryan Mcferran scored 22 points and the Jackson Timberwolves earned a 71-63 non-league win over the Arlington Eagles on Tuesday night.

Trey Hawkins added 19 points for Jackson (1-0), which received all but six of its points from the trio of Pepin, Mcferran and Hawkins.

Leyton Martin poured in a game-high 34 points, Jackson Trotter added 10 and Silas Miller eight for Arlington (0-1).

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