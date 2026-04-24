Prep softball: Jackson rallies late against Arlington

Jackson’s Coralynn Augustine brushes dirt off of her jersey during the game against Kamiak on Monday, April 20, 2026 in Mill Creek, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep softball roundup for Thursday, April 23:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Wesco 4A

Jackson 11, Arlington 7

MILL CREEK — The Timberwolves (7-8 overall, 4-2 league) rallied from a 7-4 deficit with seven runs in the sixth inning to stun the Eagles (6-9, 2-5). There was no shortage of fireworks for Jackson, as Aliana Langsea (run, 3 RBI), Alana Banog (run, 2 RBI), Brylee Board (2-for-4, run) and Clara Dorgan (2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI, 2B) all homered. Banog helped usher the comeback by pitching the final 3.1 innings with just one hit and no runs allowed to three strikeouts. Maddie Boardley doubled and brought in two runs for Arlington.

Kamiak 10, Glacier Peak 0 (5)

MUKILTEO — The league-leading Knights (11-3, 7-0) stayed perfect in the league with a run-rule win over the Grizzlies (5-10, 3-4). Kylee Bjella (3-for-3, 3 runs, RBI) and Kenzie Barrington (3-for-3, run, 2 RBI) each doubled and tripled for Kamiak while Katie Saffold (3-for-3, 2 runs) brought in a game-high three runs. Synclair Mawudeku pitched all five innings for the Knights, allowing three hits with five strikeouts in the shutout.

Non-league

Stanwood 11, Lake Stevens 4

LAKE STEVENS — Addi Anderson went 3-for-3, homering en route to a two-double, three-run, four-RBI performance for the Spartans (11-2). Aaliyah Schafer (2-for-2, RBI) doubled and scored three times for Stanwood. Alaina Emme (2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI) hit two solo homers to help keep Lake Stevens (5-5) in the fight.

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Granite Falls 15, Darrington 5

Northwest

Burlington-Edison 22, Lakewood 2