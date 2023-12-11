Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Dec. 4-10

Lake Stevens senior Jesse Lewis coasts into the end zone for a touchdown on a long catch-and-run against Graham-Kapowsin during the Class 4A state championship game Dec. 2 at Husky Stadium in Seattle. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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The Athlete of the Week nominees for Dec. 4-10. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Jesse Lewis | Lake Stevens | Football

Lewis, a senior, caught two TD passes and played a key role defensively in slowing down Graham-Kapowsin standout receiver Malachi Durant in the Vikings’ 31-6 win over the Eagles in the Class 4A state title game on Dec. 2. Lewis finished with 103 yards on four receptions. Lewis won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Nov. 27-Dec. 3 by claiming 458 (38.3%) of 1,195 votes.

This week’s nominees

Malaki Childress | Marysville Pilchuck | Boys Wrestling

Childress, a senior, went 4-0, including three wins by pin, on his way to claiming the 144-pound title at the Centralia Tiger Classic on Dec. 9.

Jo Lee | Glacier Peak | Boys Basketball

Lee, a junior, broke a single-game program record by pouring in 49 points in the Grizzlies’ 83-57 win over Bothell. Lee scored 18 points in the first quarter and made 16 of 18 from the free-throw line.

Kayla Lorenz | Lynnwood | Girls Basketball

Lorenz, a senior, reached 1,000 career points in the Royals’ 79-41 victory over Shorewood on Dec. 4. She finished with a game-high 22 points.

Emily Ortiz Marquez | Jackson | Girls Wrestling

Ortiz Marquez, a sophomore, won all four of her matches by pin on her way to claiming the 155-pound title at the Lake Stevens Valkyrie Invite on Dec. 9.

Gia Powell | Meadowdale | Girls Basketball

Powell, a senior, reached 1,000 career points in the Mavericks’ 91-41 win over Monroe on Dec. 5. She finished with a game-high 21 points.

Colton Stoecker | Shorecrest | Boys Swim & Dive

Stoecker, a junior, posted a Class 3A state qualifying time of 1 minute, 46.18 seconds in the 200-yard freestyle and 4:47.95 in the 500 freestyle during a meet against Kamiak on Dec. 7. He won both events and also helped the Scots’ 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams to victories.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.