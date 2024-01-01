Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Dec. 17-31

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Dec. 18-31. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Note: Due to a lower number of prep events over winter break, this edition of the Herald’s Athlete of the Week poll spans the weeks of Dec. 18-24 and Dec. 25-31.

Most recent winner

Chloe Cahan | Snohomish | Girls Wrestling

Cahan, a senior, won all four of her matches by pinfall on her way to the 140-pound title at the Santa Slam Girls Invite on Dec. 16. Her efforts included a second-period pin over Curtis’ Ruby Love Koch, ranked fifth in the state at 135 according to Washington Wrestling Report, in the championship match. She won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Dec. 11-17 by claiming 553 of 1,057 votes.

This week’s nominees

Mia Brockmeyer | Meadowdale | Girls Basketball

Brockmeyer, a sophomore, piled up 37 points and knocked down seven 3-pointers in the Mavericks’ 74-63 victory over Highline on Dec. 27.

Gil Mossburg | Glacier Peak | Boys Wrestling

Mossburg, a senior, earned an 8-6 decision over Toppenish’s Kiyanno Zuniga, a two-time state champion who’s ranked first in Class 1A at 150 pounds by Washington Wrestling Report, to claim the 150-pound title at the Pac Coast tournament on Dec. 21-22. He then went on to claim the title in the same weight class the following week at the prestigious Gut Check tournament, topping Chiawana’s Jordan Tobias, ranked third in 4A at 150 pounds, in a 3-0 decision in the final. Mossburg went 11-0 between the two tournaments.

Bubba Palacol | Marysville Getchell | Boys Basketball

Palacol, a junior, achieved major scoring milestones in back-to-back games for the Chargers. He broke a single-game program record with 42 points in Marysville Getchell’s 68-65 victory over Snohomish on Dec. 19. He then notched his 1,000th career point during a 22-point outing in the Chargers’ 82-57 win over Mariner on Dec. 21.

Felicity Wright | Lakewood | Girls Wrestling

Wright, a senior, pulled out a tight 12-10 decision over Woodinville’s Aliza Price, ranked 11th in the state for 4A/3A girls at 130 pounds by Washington Wrestling Report, to claim the 130-pound title at the Sedro-Woolley Girls Tournament on Dec. 30. She won her other three matches by pin and improved to 15-2 overall on the season.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.