How to contact your state lawmaker in the 2024 legislative session
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, January 3, 2024
OLYMPIA — On Monday, two dozen lawmakers who represent Snohomish County will make their way to the state Capitol for the beginning of the 60-day legislative session.
In that time, they will advocate for bills in hopes of bringing them to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk to be signed into law.
Since the beginning of December, lawmakers have been prefiling legislation in both the House and Senate to make for a quick start to the session.
More than 300 bills have been filed, covering the environment, opioids, housing, elections, public defense, recycling and more.
Constituents have many ways to stay engaged and informed with the goings-on in Olympia.
All committee hearings, press conferences and meetings will be streamed on TVW.org. Members of the public can testify on bills remotely or in-person, if they are willing to make the trip to Olympia.
To talk to a lawmaker, messages can be left with the lawmaker directly, or on the legislative hotline: 1-800-562-6000. On the Washington State Legislature website, constituents can also check in on the daily schedules and the status of bills.
Finally, sign up for The Daily Herald’s politics newsletter for insights on the happenings at the Capitol.
Here is the contact information for Snohomish County’s legislators:
District 1: Bothell, Brier
Sen. Derek Stanford
Democrat, Bothell
Email: derek.stanford@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7600
Rep. Davina Duerr
Democrat, Bothell
Email: davina.duerr@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7928
Rep. Shelley Kloba
Democrat, Kirkland
Email: shelley.kloba@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7900
District 10: Stanwood, Arlington, Whidbey Island
Sen. Ron Muzzall
Republican, Oak Harbor
Email: ron.muzzall@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7618
Rep. Clyde Shavers
Democrat, Oak Harbor
Email: clyde.shavers@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7884
Rep. Dave Paul
Democrat, Oak Harbor
Email: dave.paul@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7914
District 12: Monroe, Sultan, Gold Bar, Index
Sen. Brad Hawkins
Republican, Wenatchee
Email: brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7622
Rep. Keith Goehner
Republican, Dryden
Email: keith.goehner@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7954
Rep. Mike Steele
Republican, Chelan
Email: mike.steele@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7832
District 21: Edmonds, Mukilteo
Sen. Marko Liias
Democrat, Edmonds
Email: marko.liias@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7640
Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self
Democrat, Mukilteo
Email: lillian.ortiz-self@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7972
Rep. Strom Peterson
Democrat, Edmonds
Email: strom.peterson@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7950
District 32: Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood
Sen. Jesse Salomon
Democrat, Shoreline
Email: jesse.salomon@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7662
Rep. Cindy Ryu
Democrat, Shoreline
Email: cindy.ryu@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7880
Rep. Lauren Davis
Democrat, Shoreline
Email: lauren.davis@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7910
District 38: Everett, Marysville, Tulalip
Sen. June Robinson
Democrat, Everett
Email: june.robinson@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7674
Rep. Mary Fosse
Democrat, Everett
Email: mary.fosse@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7864
Rep. Julio Cortes
Democrat, Everett
Email: julio.cortes@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7840
District 39: Lake Stevens, Granite Falls, Darrington
Sen. Keith Wagoner
Republican, Sedro-Woolley
Email: keith.wagoner@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7676
Rep. Sam Low
Republican, Lake Stevens
Email: sam.low@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7967
Rep. Carolyn Eslick
Republican, Sultan
Email: carolyn.eslick@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7816
District 44: Mill Creek, Snohomish, Everett
Sen. John Lovick
Democrat, Mill Creek
Email: john.lovick@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7686
Rep. April Berg
Democrat, Mill Creek
Email: april.berg@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7892
Rep. Brandy Donaghy
Democrat, Everett
Email: brandy.donaghy@leg.wa.gov
Office: 360-786-7804
Jenelle Baumbach: 360-352-8623; jenelle.baumbach@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jenelleclar.