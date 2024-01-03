How to contact your state lawmaker in the 2024 legislative session

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

OLYMPIA — On Monday, two dozen lawmakers who represent Snohomish County will make their way to the state Capitol for the beginning of the 60-day legislative session.

In that time, they will advocate for bills in hopes of bringing them to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk to be signed into law.

Since the beginning of December, lawmakers have been prefiling legislation in both the House and Senate to make for a quick start to the session.

More than 300 bills have been filed, covering the environment, opioids, housing, elections, public defense, recycling and more.

Constituents have many ways to stay engaged and informed with the goings-on in Olympia.

All committee hearings, press conferences and meetings will be streamed on TVW.org. Members of the public can testify on bills remotely or in-person, if they are willing to make the trip to Olympia.

To talk to a lawmaker, messages can be left with the lawmaker directly, or on the legislative hotline: 1-800-562-6000. On the Washington State Legislature website, constituents can also check in on the daily schedules and the status of bills.

Finally, sign up for The Daily Herald’s politics newsletter for insights on the happenings at the Capitol.

Here is the contact information for Snohomish County’s legislators:

District 1: Bothell, Brier

Sen. Derek Stanford

Democrat, Bothell

Email: derek.stanford@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7600

Rep. Davina Duerr

Democrat, Bothell

Email: davina.duerr@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7928

Rep. Shelley Kloba

Democrat, Kirkland

Email: shelley.kloba@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7900

District 10: Stanwood, Arlington, Whidbey Island

Sen. Ron Muzzall

Republican, Oak Harbor

Email: ron.muzzall@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7618

Rep. Clyde Shavers

Democrat, Oak Harbor

Email: clyde.shavers@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7884

Rep. Dave Paul

Democrat, Oak Harbor

Email: dave.paul@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7914

District 12: Monroe, Sultan, Gold Bar, Index

Sen. Brad Hawkins

Republican, Wenatchee

Email: brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7622

Rep. Keith Goehner

Republican, Dryden

Email: keith.goehner@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7954

Rep. Mike Steele

Republican, Chelan

Email: mike.steele@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7832

District 21: Edmonds, Mukilteo

Sen. Marko Liias

Democrat, Edmonds

Email: marko.liias@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7640

Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self

Democrat, Mukilteo

Email: lillian.ortiz-self@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7972

Rep. Strom Peterson

Democrat, Edmonds

Email: strom.peterson@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7950

District 32: Shoreline, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood

Sen. Jesse Salomon

Democrat, Shoreline

Email: jesse.salomon@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7662

Rep. Cindy Ryu

Democrat, Shoreline

Email: cindy.ryu@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7880

Rep. Lauren Davis

Democrat, Shoreline

Email: lauren.davis@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7910

District 38: Everett, Marysville, Tulalip

Sen. June Robinson

Democrat, Everett

Email: june.robinson@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7674

Rep. Mary Fosse

Democrat, Everett

Email: mary.fosse@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7864

Rep. Julio Cortes

Democrat, Everett

Email: julio.cortes@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7840

District 39: Lake Stevens, Granite Falls, Darrington

Sen. Keith Wagoner

Republican, Sedro-Woolley

Email: keith.wagoner@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7676

Rep. Sam Low

Republican, Lake Stevens

Email: sam.low@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7967

Rep. Carolyn Eslick

Republican, Sultan

Email: carolyn.eslick@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7816

District 44: Mill Creek, Snohomish, Everett

Sen. John Lovick

Democrat, Mill Creek

Email: john.lovick@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7686

Rep. April Berg

Democrat, Mill Creek

Email: april.berg@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7892

Rep. Brandy Donaghy

Democrat, Everett

Email: brandy.donaghy@leg.wa.gov

Office: 360-786-7804

Jenelle Baumbach: 360-352-8623; jenelle.baumbach@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @jenelleclar.