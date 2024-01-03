Lexus NX 350h reflects the luxury tradition

The Lexus NX 350h luxury compact SUV has five-passenger seating and 22.5 cubic feet of rear cargo space when rear seats are in upright position. (Lexus)

An optional Luxury package for the Lexus NX 350h upgrades the infotainment system with a 14-inch touchscreen. The standard screen size is 9.8 inches. (Lexus)

The Lexus NX 350h hybrid powertrain has an EPA-estimated fuel economy rating of 41 mpg city, 37 mpg highway, and 39 mpg combined. (Lexus)

The Lexus NX 350h luxury compact SUV is the least expensive and most fuel-efficient model in the 2024 Lexus NX Hybrid lineup. Nevertheless, in the Lexus tradition, it’s loaded with comfort, convenience, tech, and safety features.

The NX 350h powertrain produces 240 horsepower, and all-wheel drive is standard. EPA fuel economy ratings are 41 mpg city, 37 mpg highway, and 39 mpg combined.

A zero-to-60 mph time of 7.2 seconds wouldn’t turn any heads at the track, but the NX 350h isn’t likely to be at a track anyway. Performance is plenty capable for daily driving on the highway and around town.

Again in the Lexus tradition, build quality is exemplary inside the NX 350h, with sturdiness and high quality in every direction, and not a gap to be found between any of the sections.

There are two optional packages for the NX 350h: Premium and Luxury. The Premium package extra features include ventilated front seats, a moonroof, hands-free power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors, memory for the driver’s seat and steering wheel settings, front and rear parking sensors, and a power-adjusting steering wheel.

The Luxury package provides all of the above plus a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, head-up display, 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, costlier upholstery, ambient interior lighting, and adaptive headlights.

A list of nine standalone options, several of them more than a grand each, increased the test car’s bottom line considerably, but put it into “what more could you possibly want?” territory, and the total was still far below the $60,000 mark.

There are seating positions for five passengers inside the NX 350h. To confirm real-world roominess, I distance-drove my team of Personal Test Persons (6-foot-5, 6-foot-2, 5-foot-6) and there wasn’t a whisper of complaint. The middle “seat” in the back row was unoccupied or it would have been a different story inside this small SUV.

Getting comfortable with the Lexus Interface infotainment system can take a little time, but its touchscreen is right on the money.

2024 LEXUS NX 350h LUXURY

Base price, including destination charge: $49,945

Price as driven: $54,625

Mary Lowry is a member of the Motor Press Guild and a member and past president of the Northwest Automotive Press Association. She lives in Snohomish County. Vehicles are provided by automotive manufacturers as a one-week loan for evaluation purposes only. Manufacturers do not control content of the reviews.