Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Jan. 8-14

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Jan. 8-14. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Jude Haines | Edmonds-Woodway | Boys Wrestling

Haines, a sophomore, topped teammate AP Tran, ranked 10th in the state in Class 3A at 120 pounds by Washington Wrestling Report, 3-2 in an ultimate tiebreaker to claim the 113-pound title at the Tony Clarke Invite on Jan. 6 in Bonney Lake. Haines also won by sudden victory in the semifinals after scoring pins in his first two matches. He won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Jan. 1-7 by claiming 1,223 of 2,694 votes.

This week’s nominees

Ty Bloomfield and Isaiah White | Everett | Boys Basketball

White and Bloomfield, both seniors, took turns breaking program records in back-to-back games for the Seagulls. Bloomfield poured in a single-game record nine 3-pointers and scored 35 points in the Seagulls’ 79-71 win over Stanwood on Jan. 8. White broke the team’s career scoring record of 1,106 with 18 points in Everett’s 66-49 win over Shorecrest on Jan. 11.

Giselle Dogan | Jackson | Girls Basketball

Dogan, a senior, connected on seven 3-pointers and registered 34 points in the Timberwolves’ 65-53 win over Glacier Peak on Jan 9.

Libbty Norton | Shorewood | Girls Wrestling

Norton, a junior, won all three of her matches by first-period pin to claim the 105-pound title at the Lads & Lasses tournament on Jan. 13 at Fife High School.

Evan Wold | Archbishop Murphy | Boys Swim & Dive

Wold, a junior, swam a Class 2A state-qualifying time of 1 minute, 0.01 seconds in the 100 butterfly in the Wildcats’ dual-meet win over Everett. He also won the 100 breaststroke and helped Archbishop Murphy’s 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams to wins.

Creed Wright | Darrington | Boys Wrestling

Wright, a freshman, picked up two of his three wins by pin to claim the 113-pound title at the Apple Pie Invite on Jan. 13 at Tonasket High School.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.