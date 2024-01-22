‘Here to listen’: Mukilteo therapy dogs help kids conquer reading fears

A group of children read aloud to Strummer during Tails and Tales at the Mukilteo Library on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 in Mukilteo, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A child flips through a book while reading during Tails and Tales at the Mukilteo Library on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 in Mukilteo, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Noemie Leibov, 8, pauses reading aloud to pet Strummer during Tails and Tales at the Mukilteo Library on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024 in Mukilteo, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

MUKILTEO — On a snowy Wednesday afternoon, Nichole Leibov and her 8-year-old daughter Noemie headed to the Mukilteo Library for their biweekly tradition.

Leibov often comes to pick up books about kids and parenting. While she read to herself at a table in the children’s center, Noemie plopped a stack of books next to her favorite reading buddy: a Labrador retriever named Strummer, age 6.

The therapy dog is a regular volunteer at the library’s Tails and Tales event, an hourlong session where kids can read aloud to the pups on Wednesdays — or just cuddle up next to them for some quiet reading time.

“It’s a way to strengthen their reading aloud skills in particular,” children’s librarian Lindsey Anderson said. “For certain kids, it can be hard to speak up in class. When they’re speaking to a dog, they are just more comfortable.”

About a dozen kids ages 8 to 10 usually attend at the Mukilteo branch, with a few high schoolers from the teen section coming over for a few pets, Anderson said.

Last Wednesday, a group of kids huddled over Strummer as he curled in a ball. They took turns reading aloud to him, from easy readers to chapter books.

Leibov was initially drawn to the program to boost her daughter’s confidence in reading. She had a natural connection to animals, but no pets in the house.

After about three months of reading with Strummer, Leibov said she has seen the progress.

“We just talk about how the dogs don’t care,” Leibov said. “They don’t care about the words you read, they are just here to listen.”

The program has three regular therapy dog volunteers, with the occasional puppies in training to become service dogs.

Strummer has been coming to the library since he was 8 weeks old, handler Tana Axtelle said. He was on track to become a service dog with Canine Companions, but due to an injury was unable to get certified.

Axtelle later certified him as a therapy dog with Cascade Therapy Dogs. Strummer also volunteers at retirement homes, hospitals and colleges, Axtelle said.

“I have met so many wonderful kids and wonderful families, and I’ve seen the really cool things these dogs do for these kids who might not be familiar with dogs,” Axtelle said. “They kind of overcome their fear of dogs, because you can count on them being so docile or laid back — or also for kids that might have a fear of reading, and they just blossom.”

Tails and Tales is held every other Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Mukilteo Library, 4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd.

Maya Tizon: 425-339-3434; maya.tizon@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @mayatizon.