‘A kinder, gentler interview room’ at Mountlake Terrace’s police station

Harley, a drug-sniffing dog on the Mountlake Terrace Police force, enters the “soft room” at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Artwork by Megan Getrum adorns the walls of the “soft room” at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Danielle Singson, domestic violence prevention coordinator for the Mountlake Terrace Police Department, stands outside a standard interview room at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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The “soft room” at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department is pictured on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Police interview rooms tend to be stark and intimidating, with stiff chairs and bare walls.

This room has a couch, flowery art and subdued lighting.

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department recently created what is known as a “soft room,” a calming space for domestic abuse victims during the investigative process.

“Most victims we talk to are victims of crime and are nervous. We wanted to make sure it could be as comfortable as possible,” said Danielle Singson, the police department’s domestic violence prevention coordinator. “We need to build our services around what victims need.”

The Mountlake Terrace station’s makeover of the 7-by-11-foot room cost about $1,500. The room had at one time been a regular interview room, with a one-way vision window to the office next door. A blind shields the window now.

“It’s a kinder, gentler interview room,” Singson said. “It looks more like a regular room.”

The stylish room has an area rug, accent chair and side tables. A console table has a zen dish of polished rocks, plant, lamp and box of tissues. Underneath are baskets with stuffed toys. A basket by the couch has a throw blanket. In the corner is a child’s table.

Trauma workers say a comforting setting allows the participant to feel safe and can have a significant impact on the interview process.

At the Mukilteo police station, a room for victim and family interviews was recently painted in soothing colors and softer chairs were placed around a table. Other additions include a standing lamp, plant and art.

“We tried to make it feel more like a comfortable space and not so stale. A lot of police space is kind of stale,” said Andy Jones, community services sergeant. A bright mural of the waterfront was recently painted on the concrete block wall of a holding cell.

Dawson Place Child Advocacy Center in Everett has had soft rooms for over a dozen years, specifically geared for children.

“All the law enforcement agencies in the county can call and request an interview here,” Dawson Place Director Lori Vanderburg said.

The Mountlake Terrace soft room was initiated by Cmdr. Mike Haynes, who served as detective, investigator and in other posts for over 25 years.

“This is something I always wished we had,” Haynes said. “The chief was an easy sell. The funds are out of our budget.”

The theme — including furniture, lighting, accessories and paint color — was guided by Project Beloved, a Texas nonprofit that helps design soft rooms nationwide.

The stuffed toys were donated by Singson’s daughter, Mila, a college freshman who chose a variety of stuffies from her childhood collection.

“There is something to be said for having a nice squishy thing to snuggle up with, which is why it is important to incorporate that kind of thing here,” Singson said.

The soft room was completed in late 2023. It is also used for informal interviews.

The station’s main interview room has blank walls with stiff chairs around a table — like what you see in the movies, but maybe a bit nicer.

Andrea Brown: 425-339-3443; abrown@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @reporterbrown.