As 4-month closure looms, Highway 529 bridge to briefly close Sunday

A map of SR 529 through Everett with orange lines marking construction zones on the northbound Snohomish River Bridge and both directions on the Steamboat Slough Bridge. (Provided by Washington State Department of Transportation)

I-5, Highway 529 and BNSF railroad bridges cross over Union Slough, as the main routes for traffic between Everett and Marysville. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Crews will shut down northbound Highway 529 between Everett and Marysville on Sunday as they prepare for a four-month closure this spring.

The northbound section of the bridge over the Snohomish River will be closed 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. During that time, state Department of Transportation crews will take measurements of the bridge. They’ll use those measurements to buy materials for the monthslong closure.

During Sunday’s closure, drivers will need to use I-5 instead. The walkway on the northbound side will remain open.

The four-month closure could start in mid-May, the transportation department said this week. The southbound Snohomish River Bridge will be shifted to allow one lane of travel in each direction, so northbound drivers don’t have to get on I-5. Crossovers will allow drivers to shift onto the southbound bridge and then back to the northbound side once they pass the Snohomish River.

The East Marine View Drive on-ramp will be closed during the four-month closure.

For those who want to use the walkway on the northbound bridge, the contractor handling the project will have a shuttle to get them past the work zone.

The bridge will remain raised in line with U.S. Coast Guard rules allowing boats to continue past the bridge.

The lengthy closure will be used to make mechanical repairs and repaint the northbound bridge, built in 1927 and rebuilt in 1994.

The work is part of a slew of projects on the aging bridges over the Snohomish River and Steamboat Slough. Salty air, wind and rain have worn them down.