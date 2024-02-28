Jackson boys’ rally runs out of steam late against Tahoma

Jackson’s Trey Hawks wipes his face with his jersey after losing to Tahoma in the 4A boys state basketball tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Seamus Williams tries to maneuver around a Tahoma player during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Trey Hawkins drives to the hoop during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Ryan Mcferran tries to maneuver around a Tahoma player during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Seamus Williams looks for an open shot during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Colby Cooke high-fives Joey Gosling during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Ryan Mcferran attempts a jump shot during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Trey Hawkins yells while being guarded during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Trey Hawkins attempts a jump shot during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Ryan Mcferran falls to the ground during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson players react to a foul call during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Trey Hawkins takes the ball down the court during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Colby Cooke attempts a shot during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Ryan Mcferran maneuvers around Tahoma’s Jayden Stephens during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Trey Hawkins takes the ball down the court during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Seamus Williams tries to maneuver through outstretched arms during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Trey Hawkins calls a play during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Ryan Mcferran attempts a layup during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Ryan Mcferran looks for an open teammate to pass to during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

TACOMA — For a brief moment in the fourth quarter, it appeared that the Jackson High School boys basketball team was on the verge of an upset against second-seeded Tahoma.

The Bears put an end to the No. 10 Timberwolves’ plans, closing on an 18-0 run to beat Jackson 60-49 in the Class 4A Hardwood Classic round of 12 Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome. Tahoma will play first-seeded Mount Si on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Senior 6-foot-7 post Ryan Mcferran supplied 16 points and hauled in 17 rebounds for the Timberwolves (17-10), while freshman Joey Gosline provided 15 points off the bench and made 4-of-7 3-pointers.

Bears senior 6-foot-6 forward Adam Davis was a thorn in Jackson’s side, racking up 26 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks while going 6-for-6 from deep.

“We’re disappointed,” Jackson head coach Steve Johnson said. “It was a weird game. A terrible beginning and a terrible end. I gotta give them some credit, (Davis) hit some big shots.”

The Timberwolves battled back from an early 15-2 hole in the first quarter, closing the Tahoma lead to 30-22 at the half.

A 21-9 third quarter sparked the Timberwolves back into the fold. Sophomore guard Seamus Williams (six points, four assists) threaded a pass underneath to Colby Cooke for a 3-point play, cutting the lead to 31-25 early in the third. Gosline was fouled on a 3-pointer with 1:30 to go and sunk all three to tie it at 39. He hit a 3-pointer from the corner as time expired as the Timberwolves claimed a 43-39 lead going into the final frame.

“Joey is a great shooter,” Johnson said. “No fear, freshman going out there with bright lights like it was no big deal. He’s got a bright future, so we’re certainly excited about that.”

After bumping the lead up to seven at 49-42 with just over six minutes left, Jackson wouldn’t score the rest of the way.

Davis hit a 3-pointer to pull the Bears within one at 49-48 with under four minutes left, and he splashed in another to give Tahoma a four-point lead with just over a minute left.

“To get here is great,” Johnson said. “Losing seven seniors from last season and getting to the Tacoma Dome, I think we showed a lot in terms of what this program is about and how our kids bought in this year.”