Terrace boys hold off Todd Beamer, advance to 3A state quarterfinals

Mountlake Terrace bench reacts to a three point shot during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Logan Tews leaps while passing the ball during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Jaxon Dubiel grimaces after being hit in the face while attempting a layup during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Zaveon Jones scrambles after the ball during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Rayshaun Connor is hit in the face during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Jaxon Dubiel grimaces after tripping at losing the ball during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Rayshaun Connor scrambles for the ball during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Jaxon Dubiel talks with head coach Nalin Sood during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Jaxon Dubiel looks for a teammate to pass too while being guarded during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Svayjeet Singh attempts a layup during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Jaxon Dubiel is fouled while attempting a layup during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace players celebrate a foul called against Todd Beamer during the 3A boys state basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Zaveon Jones tries to pass the ball during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Jaxon Dubiel attempts a layup during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Joe Asalifew calls a play during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Rayshaun Connor makes a layup during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Jaxon Dubiel takes the ball down the court during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Jaxon Dubiel makes a layup during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Gabe Towne blocks a shot during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Logan Tews takes the ball down the court during the 3A boys state basketball game against Todd Beamer on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

TACOMA — Although it was given a scare, the Mountlake Terrace High School boys basketball team gutted out a victory over Todd Beamer.

The No. 5 Hawks overcame an 18-0 second-half run by the 13th-seeded Titans in a Class 3A Hardwood Classic round-of-12 game, falling behind by two in the fourth quarter before pulling out a 69-59 win on Wednesday at the Tacoma Dome. Terrace (22-3) advances to play No. 6 Mt. Spokane in the quarterfinal round Thursday at 12:15 p.m..

Rayshaun Connor led four Terrace players in double figures scoring with 16 points, Zaveon Jones added 14 points and nine rebounds while Jaxon Dubiel had 13 points. Gabe Towne chipped in 11 points and six boards.

Will Tellis supplied 19 points and four rebounds for the Titans (20-5) and Caleb Berry added 15 points and six boards.

After the Hawks grabbed a 37-19 lead early in the third quarter, Todd Beamer came storming back. The Titans used a 24-11 quarter and 18-0 run to send Terrace into the fourth nursing a 45-43 advantage.

“There’s nobody that’s gotten here with a false identity,” Hawks head coach Nalin Sood said. “Everybody has some substance in what they do well to get to this point. … They’re always going to hit you at some point.”

Terrace weathered the storm down the stretch, outscoring the Titans 20-11 in the last five-plus minutes.

Connor hit a trey with just over five minutes as Terrace pulled ahead 52-48. At the 2:02 mark, Towne drilled a 3 from the corner, making it 59-53. Towne then hit two free throws, putting the Hawks by eight.

“It started coming back to us once we started taking care of the ball,” Jones said. “We were taking bad shots and we weren’t playing defense. In the fourth quarter, I think we did all of that and we got the W.”

Jones went 10-for-11 from the free-throw line, including 7-for-7 in the second half as he delivered 11 points over the final two quarters.

The Hawks also overcame late foul trouble. Logan Tews fouled out late in the fourth, while Jones and Towne each finished with four fouls. Both drew their third whistle before the start of the final period.

“We were at the point where you don’t want to go too far or be too cautious,” Sood said, “especially when the game got tight, when we had to throw those guys back in there to just be on top of things. … It comes down to trusting the kids and the wisdom they have from experience.”