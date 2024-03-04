Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Feb. 26-March 3

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Feb. 26-March 3. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Tuesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Alana Washington | Everett | Girls Basketball

Washington, a senior, connected on six 3-pointers, hit two key free throws in the closing moments and poured in a game-high 33 points in the Seagulls’ 64-60 win over Seattle Prep in a Class 3A state regionals contest Feb. 24. She won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week voting for Feb. 19-25 by claiming 578 (51.4%) of 1,124 votes.

This week’s nominees

Kaleo Anderson | King’s | Girls Basketball

Anderson, a sophomore, averaged 26.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, four steals and 2.3 assists over three games in the 1A state tournament. She was named to the all-tournament first team.

Jaxon Dubiel | Mountlake Terrace | Boys Basketball

Dubiel, a senior, averaged 19 points, 5.3 rebounds, three steals and 2.3 assists over four games while helping the Hawks to a fourth-place finish in the 3A state tournament. He was selected to the all-tournament second team.

Tyler Gildersleeve-Stiles | Snohomish | Girls Basketball

Gildersleeve-Stiles, a junior, averaged 13 points, 8.5 rebounds and four assists over four games while helping the Panthers to a fifth-place finish in the 3A state tournament. She was voted to the all-tournament second team.

Jo Lee | Glacier Peak | Boys Basketball

Lee, a junior, averaged 16.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists over four games while helping the Grizzlies to a third-place trophy in the 4A state tournament. He was named to the all-tournament second team.

Note: The Herald’s Athlete of the Week nominees are chosen based off stats reported to the newspaper, recommendations from coaches and first-hand observations. Stats from games and recommendations for nominees can be sent to sports@heraldnet.com. Nominees must be submitted by noon Monday.