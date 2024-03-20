Another fire damages former Family Fun Center in Edmonds

South County Fire and Shoreline Fire crews respond to a fire at 7212 220th St. SW on March 20, 2024 in Edmonds, Washington. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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South County Fire and Shoreline Fire crews respond to a fire at 7212 220th St. SW on March 20, 2024 in Edmonds, Washington. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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South County Fire and Shoreline Fire crews respond to a fire at 7212 220th St. SW on March 20, 2024 in Edmonds, Washington. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

South County Fire and Shoreline Fire crews respond to a fire at 7212 220th St. SW on March 20, 2024 in Edmonds, Washington. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

EDMONDS — A fire at the long-shuttered Edmonds Family Fun Center led to a massive response Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., South County Fire and Shoreline Fire crews arrived at the scene at 7212 220th St. SW, to find a derelict building full of smoke.

By 3 p.m., the flames were out, South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said. Firefighters were still checking for hot spots.

Meanwhile, a man appeared to be on the roof of the building. The man jumped down, got into a car and left the scene, Veley said.

Authorities shut down 220th Street SW in both directions, but planned to reopen it around 3:15 p.m.

For decades, the fun center was home to arcade games, batting cages and a go-kart track.

The cause of the fire had not been determined, Veley said. It remained an active investigation.

The Family Fun Center had been closed since 2020. On Wednesday, the structure was covered in graffiti.

In December 2021, firefighters battled another fire there that took over an hour to get under control, according to South County Fire. That fire caused about $200,000 in damage, and investigators believed it was an accident.

Maya Tizon: 425-339-3434; maya.tizon@heraldnet.com Twitter: @mayatizon.