The Herald’s 2023-24 All-Area boys basketball teams
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Editor’s note: The Player of the Year and All-Area team were chosen by the Herald sports staff based on coaches recommendations, season statistics and first-hand observations,
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Leyton Martin, jr., G., Arlington
Click here for the player of the year story on Martin.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brian Hunter, Glacier Peak
After taking a year off from coaching last season, Hunter returned to the helm and guided Glacier Peak to a 25-4 record this season, including a 7-1 mark in league play. The Grizzlies won the Wesco 4A title and reached the Class 4A state semifinals, securing a program-best third-place finish at the Hardwood Classic. The Grizzlies won 16 more games than a season ago when they went 9-10.
FIRST TEAM
Leyton Martin, jr., G., Arlington
Martin racked up 25.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 3.6 steals per game and recorded two triple-doubles while leading Arlington to a 19-7 record and a 3A District 1 championship trophy. He earned Wesco 3A/2A Co-MVP honors while helping the Eagles to a second straight state tournament appearance at the Hardwood Classic.
Jaxon Dubiel, sr., G/F, Mountlake Terrace
Dubiel averaged 21.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 steals and two assists per game while anchoring Mountlake Terrace to 24-4 record and unbeaten run to a Wesco 3A/2A title. Dubiel broke school records in all-time field goals in a season (204), single-season points (596), single-game points (40) and single-season steals (92). He was named Wesco 3A/2A Co-MVP, helping the Hawks to a third consecutive state quarterfinal appearance and a fourth-place finish at the Hardwood Classic. He led the 3A state tourney in total points while getting a second-team all-tournament nod.
Jo Lee, jr., G., Glacier Peak
Lee boasted per-game numbers of 22.5 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals per contest while shooting 39% from 3-point range and 85% at the free-throw line. Lee won Wesco 4A MVP honors while helping the Grizzlies to a 25-4 mark, the Wesco 4A title and a program-best third-place finish at the Hardwood Classic. Lee set school records in single-game scoring (49 points) and single-season scoring (628 points).
Zaveon Jones, sr., F., Mountlake Terrace
Jones supplied 15.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while helping Mountlake Terrace to a third straight 3A state tournament berth and a fourth-place finish at the Hardwood Classic, leading the 3A field in total rebounds. Jones had the highest two-point field goal percentage in school history as a senior at 68%. He finished his high school career top-10 in school history for made field goals and all-time field goal percentage (59%).
Isaiah White, sr., G., Everett
White generated 22.4 points per game, adding 10.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals while leading Everett to a 13-11 record. White finished the season with 14 double-doubles while shooting 54% from the field, 36% from 3 and 69% on free throws.
Ryan Mcferran, sr., F., Jackson
Mcferran averaged 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-7 post helped the Timberwolves to a 17-10 record and an apperace at the 4A Hardwood Classic.
SECOND TEAM
Bubba Palacol, jr., G., Marysville Getchell
Palacol recorded per-game averages of 21.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.8 steals while leading the Chargers to a 19-7 mark. Palacol shot 52% from the field, 46% on 3-pointers and 74.3% at the foul line. He helped Marysville Getchell to a 3A state regional berth. Palacol broke single-game program records in points (42) and steals (10).
Junior Kagarabi, jr., F., Shorecrest
Kagarabi averaged 22.5 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field, 42.2% from 3 and 81.6% on free throws. He dropped 30-plus points in four games, with a season high of 37. He helped the Scots to a 14-9 record.
Isaiah Cuellar, sr., G., Glacier Peak
Cuellar averaged 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals per contest while connecting on 35% of his 3-point attempts and 70% from the free-throw stripe. Cuellar helped the Grizzlies to a 25-4 record, the Wesco 4A title and a program-best third-place finish at the Hardwood Classic.
Javon Mcferrin, sr., F., Lake Stevens
Mcferrin sported 15.6 points per game, chipping in nine rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and one block while shooting 46% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point territory.
Nick Linhardt, sr., F., King’s
Linhardt provided 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists while helping King’s to 17-10 record and a 1A state tournament berth.
Toby Trichler, sr., G., Sultan
Trichler put up 18.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game for the Turks. Trichler helped Sultan to a 16-7 record and a 1A state tournament berth, which was the program’s first since 2009.