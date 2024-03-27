The Herald’s 2023-24 All-Area boys basketball teams

Glacier Peak head coach Brian Hunter comforts sophomore Reed Nagel after Nagel fouled out during a 4A state quarterfinal against Gonzaga Prep on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Toby Trichler (24) high-fives his dad and coach Nate Trichler during a timeout on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 in Shoreline, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lake Stevens’ Javon Mcferrin tries to bull his way through two defenders against Mariner on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Mariner High School in Everett, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Isaiah Cuellar attempts a shot through contact during the 4A boys state basketball game against Camas on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Marysville Getchell’s Bubba Palacol makes his way to the hoop against Cedarcrest on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Everett’s Isaiah White (2) moves with the ball during a boys basketball game between Arlington and Everett at Everett High School on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Jackson’s Ryan Mcferran attempts a layup during the 4A boys state basketball game against Tahoma on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Glacier Peak’s Jo Lee (2) goes up for a layup during a 4A semifinal game between Glacier Peak and Richland at the Tacoma Dome on Friday, March 1, 2024 in Tacoma, Washington. Glacier Peak fell, 70-59. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace senior Zaveon Jones tries to muscle his way to the rim during a WIAA 3A Boys Basketball quarterfinal against Mount Spokane on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Mountlake Terrace’s Jaxon Dubiel lets out a yell after scoring in the final minutes against Mount Vernon on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Jackson High School in Mill Creek, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

Shorecrest’s Junior Kagarabi drives with the ball during the game on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 in Marysville, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Arlington’s Leyton Martin poses for a photo at Arlington High School on Sunday, March 24, 2024 in Arlington. Martin is The Herald’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Left to right, Mountlake Terrace’s Zaveon Jones, Glacier Peak’s Jo Lee, Everett’s Isaiah White, Arlington’s Leyton Martin, Jackson’s Ryan McFerran, and Mountlake Terrace’s Jaxon Dubiel pose for a photo at Arlington High School on Sunday in Arlington. They make up The Herald’s All-Area boys basketball first team. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Left to right, Mountlake Terrace’s Zaveon Jones, Glacier Peak’s Jo Lee, Everett’s Isaiah White, Arlington’s Leyton Martin, Jackson’s Ryan McFerran, and Mountlake Terrace’s Jaxon Dubiel pose for a photo at Arlington High School on Sunday, March 24, 2024 in Arlington, Washington. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Editor’s note: The Player of the Year and All-Area team were chosen by the Herald sports staff based on coaches recommendations, season statistics and first-hand observations,

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Leyton Martin, jr., G., Arlington

Click here for the player of the year story on Martin.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Brian Hunter, Glacier Peak

After taking a year off from coaching last season, Hunter returned to the helm and guided Glacier Peak to a 25-4 record this season, including a 7-1 mark in league play. The Grizzlies won the Wesco 4A title and reached the Class 4A state semifinals, securing a program-best third-place finish at the Hardwood Classic. The Grizzlies won 16 more games than a season ago when they went 9-10.

FIRST TEAM

Leyton Martin, jr., G., Arlington

Martin racked up 25.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 3.6 steals per game and recorded two triple-doubles while leading Arlington to a 19-7 record and a 3A District 1 championship trophy. He earned Wesco 3A/2A Co-MVP honors while helping the Eagles to a second straight state tournament appearance at the Hardwood Classic.

Jaxon Dubiel, sr., G/F, Mountlake Terrace

Dubiel averaged 21.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 steals and two assists per game while anchoring Mountlake Terrace to 24-4 record and unbeaten run to a Wesco 3A/2A title. Dubiel broke school records in all-time field goals in a season (204), single-season points (596), single-game points (40) and single-season steals (92). He was named Wesco 3A/2A Co-MVP, helping the Hawks to a third consecutive state quarterfinal appearance and a fourth-place finish at the Hardwood Classic. He led the 3A state tourney in total points while getting a second-team all-tournament nod.

Jo Lee, jr., G., Glacier Peak

Lee boasted per-game numbers of 22.5 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals per contest while shooting 39% from 3-point range and 85% at the free-throw line. Lee won Wesco 4A MVP honors while helping the Grizzlies to a 25-4 mark, the Wesco 4A title and a program-best third-place finish at the Hardwood Classic. Lee set school records in single-game scoring (49 points) and single-season scoring (628 points).

Zaveon Jones, sr., F., Mountlake Terrace

Jones supplied 15.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while helping Mountlake Terrace to a third straight 3A state tournament berth and a fourth-place finish at the Hardwood Classic, leading the 3A field in total rebounds. Jones had the highest two-point field goal percentage in school history as a senior at 68%. He finished his high school career top-10 in school history for made field goals and all-time field goal percentage (59%).

Isaiah White, sr., G., Everett

White generated 22.4 points per game, adding 10.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals while leading Everett to a 13-11 record. White finished the season with 14 double-doubles while shooting 54% from the field, 36% from 3 and 69% on free throws.

Ryan Mcferran, sr., F., Jackson

Mcferran averaged 17 points and grabbed 16 rebounds per game. The 6-foot-7 post helped the Timberwolves to a 17-10 record and an apperace at the 4A Hardwood Classic.

SECOND TEAM

Bubba Palacol, jr., G., Marysville Getchell

Palacol recorded per-game averages of 21.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.8 steals while leading the Chargers to a 19-7 mark. Palacol shot 52% from the field, 46% on 3-pointers and 74.3% at the foul line. He helped Marysville Getchell to a 3A state regional berth. Palacol broke single-game program records in points (42) and steals (10).

Junior Kagarabi, jr., F., Shorecrest

Kagarabi averaged 22.5 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field, 42.2% from 3 and 81.6% on free throws. He dropped 30-plus points in four games, with a season high of 37. He helped the Scots to a 14-9 record.

Isaiah Cuellar, sr., G., Glacier Peak

Cuellar averaged 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals per contest while connecting on 35% of his 3-point attempts and 70% from the free-throw stripe. Cuellar helped the Grizzlies to a 25-4 record, the Wesco 4A title and a program-best third-place finish at the Hardwood Classic.

Javon Mcferrin, sr., F., Lake Stevens

Mcferrin sported 15.6 points per game, chipping in nine rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and one block while shooting 46% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point territory.

Nick Linhardt, sr., F., King’s

Linhardt provided 19.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists while helping King’s to 17-10 record and a 1A state tournament berth.

Toby Trichler, sr., G., Sultan

Trichler put up 18.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game for the Turks. Trichler helped Sultan to a 16-7 record and a 1A state tournament berth, which was the program’s first since 2009.