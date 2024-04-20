Black and white photos aren’t old school for teens at Schack Art Center

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“Visionary” by Sofia Carmona, Glacier Peak High School, won second place in the 9th and 10th grade age group in the Black and White Photography Contest at Schack Art Center.

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“Pawn” by Jamie Bazile, Snohomish High School, won third place in the 11th and 12th grade age group in the Black and White Photography Contest at Schack Art Center.

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“In the Cave” by Emma Chmil, Glacier Peak High School, won third place in the 9th and 10th grade age group in the Black and White Photography Contest at Schack Art Center.

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“Continuance” by Megan White, Sky Valley Education Center, won second place in the 11th and 12th grade age group in the Black and White Photography Contest at Schack Art Center.

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The Schack Art Center’s Black and White Photography Contest first place winner in the 9th and 10 grade division, “Frozen Moments” by Ananya Raichura, Glacier Peak High School.

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The Schack Art Center’s Black and White Photography Contest first place winner in the 11th and 12th grade division, “Anger Breeds Contempt” by Athen Hoyt, Snohomish High School.

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The Schack Art Center’s Black and White Photography Contest Grand Prize winner, “Flesh” by Elisa Fares, Glacier Peak High School.

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Photographs in the annual student Black and White Photography Contest on display at the Schack Art Center on Thursday, April 18, 2024 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Elisa Fares had never picked up a camera before taking a photography class at Glacier Peak High School.

Much to her surprise, and delight, the French exchange student was the grand prize winner in the 29th Annual Black and White Photography Contest and Student Exhibition at the Schack Art Center.

“I didn’t think I would win anything,” she said at a reception Thursday at the center. “Photography was not my thing at all.”

High school students from Snohomish County submitted about 170 entries for the contest. Photos were judged for composition, creativity and presentation.

In addition to top prizes, which included gift cards from Brooklyn Bros. Pizzeria, numerous honorable mention certificates were awarded. The exhibit is in the center’s Emerging Young Artists Gallery through May 5. Admission to the Schack is free.

Elisa’s photo, “Flesh,” is of her best friend’s neck and collarbone.

“I took it in five seconds before the bell rang,” she said.

She then spent two hours editing the image.

“Flesh” has attracted international viewers.

“My mom already printed it and put it in my living room in France,” Elisa said.

Monochrome photos, and the use of cameras instead of cell phones, might seem old school these days.

“Black and white photography goes back to the fundamentals of what photography has always been,” said Nicole Dibble, Schack education coordinator. “It’s a great way for students to take color out of the equation and focus on lines and form and get a lot of value in their pieces.”

Snohomish High School photography teacher Jay Adams said students like it.

“It tells a story without distractions,” he said. The images “are more dramatic.”

About 60 of his students entered photos.

“I do really like the contrast,” said senior Athen Hoyt.

Athen earned first place in the upper age division for “Anger Breeds Contempt,” of an arm and partial body of a figure standing near the Snohomish River. Athen mainly does illustrations and plans to go to art school in the fall.

Jamie Bazile, another Snohomish High senior, photographed a chess board and photoshopped himself into it.

His photo, titled “Pawn,” took third place in his age group.

“It was a chess set missing a bunch of pieces,” he said. “The photo has gone a lot further than I expected it to go, but it’s a cool photo, I think.”

His usual art medium is drawing. The photo was homework.

“I submitted it just so I could get an assignment done,” he said.

His mom, Amy Bazile, was among the proud parents at Thursday’s reception.

“It has been fun to see his art develop and progress from the tiny little doodles he used to do on his homework in grade school,” she said. “This will go in Dad’s office at home.”

Andrea Brown: 425-339-3443; abrown@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @reporterbrown.

And the winners are:

Grand Prize

Elisa Fares, Glacier Peak High School, “Flesh”

11th and 12th Grades

First Place: Athen Hoyt, Snohomish High School, “Anger Breeds Contempt”

Second: Megan White, Sky Valley Education Center, “Continuance”

Third: Jamie Bazile, Snohomish, “Pawn”

9th and 10th Grades, all from Glacier Peak

First Place: Ananya Raichura, “Frozen Moments”

Second: Sofia Carmona, “Visionary”

Third: Emma Chmil, “In the Cave”