Herald photographers, writers take home 7 awards at SPJ contest

Attendees raise up candles during a vigil held at Edmonds United Methodist Church to show support of the LGBTQIA+ community in response to the recent hate-filled incidents at two regional churches on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Gary Lee Haynie (center) as child with his parents Sheldon Haynie and Berniece Haynie. (Courtesy of Hal Thayne)

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A man pauses to look out over the flooding along Old Snohomish Monroe Road on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Water from the Stillaguamish rapidly flows over Pioneer Highway during heavy flooding on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, just north of Silvana, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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A red truck navigates through floodwaters covering 28th Avenue NW along Pioneer Highway on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 in Stanwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A cow watches from higher ground while Brooklyn Holton, left, and Breyline Sawyer, right, stop to take photos of the flooding along Old Snohomish Monroe Road on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Kaisa Gifford walks slowly with Manny at the Gifford Horses barn in Snohomish, Washington on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Manny is able to walk longer periods of time and is regaining some of his lost body weight. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Ross Haddow cuts the stem of his giant pumpkin before receiving help sliding it downhill to the bed of his truck Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at his home in Edmonds, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Ross Haddow sits triumphantly atop his pickup truck after successfully getting this year’s giant pumpkin into the truck bed on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at his home in Edmonds, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Snohomish County Sheriff Dive Team and Search and Rescue deputy William Dawson approach two men and two dogs sitting in the bed of their truck. The truck died while trying to cross floodwaters along 28th Avenue NW on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Stanwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Snohomish County Sheriff Dive Team and Search and Rescue deputy William Dawson approach two men and two dogs sitting in the bed of their truck. The truck died while trying to cross floodwaters along 28th Avenue NW on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Stanwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Ross Haddow, second from right, receives some help pulling a giant pumpkin downhill from his garden to his truck on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at his home in Edmonds, Washington. It took the help of nearly a dozen friends, neighbors and family members to get the gargantuan gourd into the bed of Haddow’s truck. The pumpkin was to be weighed the following day at a competition in Kent, Wash., before being put on display at Shawn O’Donnell’s Irish Pub on 128th Street SE in Everett through the end of October. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Ross Haddow, right, stands alongside fellow Rotary Club member Shawn O’Donnell, left, as the two await extra hands to help move Haddow’s giant pumpkin on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Haddow’s home in Edmonds, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Staff at The Daily Herald took home seven honors this week at the Society of Professional Journalists’ regional contest.

All three Herald photojournalists were recognized.

Ryan Berry took first place for General News Photography for pictures accompanied by a colorful story he wrote: “To grow a great pumpkin in Edmonds: seeds, water, brute force.”

Berry had followed up on a newstip originally called in to The Herald’s resident news-of-the-weird columnist, Andrea Brown. As the pumpkin grower, retired dentist Ross Haddow, 72, remarked: “It’s fun to grow a fruit that’s bigger than you are.”

But if you want to move it, say, to compete in a giant pumpkin competition? That takes muscle. And as many volunteers as Haddow could round up. The team tied a rope to the gargantuan gourd and pulled with all their might. That ended up being Berry’s prize-winning moment.

A judge for the contest commented: “This photo answers the question, ‘Just how big was it?’”

Since the pumpkin was bound for a guess-the-weight contest, Berry was unable reveal its poundage, until now. Just shy of a half-ton.

Annie Barker took second place in the “Photo Essay” category for images featured in a story by Janice Podsada: “Saving racehorses from slaughter, Snohomish rescue offers second chance.”

“Memorable photos convey the strong, intimate emotion, love of Snohomish rescue saving racehorses,” one judge wrote.

Olivia Vanni took second for “Spot News Photography,” for photos of record flooding on the Stillaguamish River, leaving pickup trucks stranded in hip-deep water on roads near Silvana.

Herald coverage of the December flooding also took second place in the “Breaking News” category, with credit to reporters Jordan Hansen, Aina de Lapparent Alvarez, Jonathan Tall, Maya Tizon and Ta’Leah Van Sistine.

The news crew ended up dedicating the better part of a week to coverage of the fast-changing forecast, the flooding and its aftermath. As the the disaster unfolded on Dec. 5, 2023, The Herald published 10 updated versions of its main story.

“The weather service has their forecast, then we see what the river actually does,” county Department of Emergency Management spokesperson Scott North told The Herald.

Another article, by Van Sistine, examined why flooding on the Stillaguamish River is so challenging to forecast. A judge remarked the team’s coverage offered an “in-depth look at effects of climate change on one community.”

Caleb Hutton took second place in “Crime & Law Enforcement” reporting on a man whose remains were known as the Spencer Island John Doe for 44 years. Snohomish County authorities identified him as Gary Lee Haynie, of Kansas, through forensic genealogy, using the combined powers of ancestry databases and advances in DNA technology.

One judge said: “This story was handled with thought and sensitivity in remembering this forgotten man in a manner he deserved — as a human being, not just a cold case.”

Sophia Gates won second place for “Poverty & Homelessness” coverage for an in-depth look at Everett’s expanded “no-sit, no-lie” ban in a series of stories last year. Her reporting offered a microphone to homeless people actually affected by the ban.

Kayla Dunn won second place in the “LGBTQ+ Equity Reporting” category for coverage of a church vigil, countering anti-LGBTQ+ pamphlets scattered across cars in Edmonds: “‘We can’t let hate scare us’: Edmonds vigil pushes back at hateful flyers.”

A judge wrote: “Very solid story with clear writing and interesting details that tell it in a way that matters to a community.”

The Herald competed in the “Large” newsroom category of SPJ’s Region 10, alongside news outlets like The Columbian, KUOW, The Idaho Statesman, Oregon Public Broadcasting and The Statesman Journal in Salem, Oregon.

The region covers the Pacific Northwest and Alaska.