Learn how to spot invasive crabs this month in Snohomish, Edmonds

WSU Extension volunteers collected crabs at the Kukutali Preserve State Park Heritage Site. (Photo provided by Jonathan Robinson)

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WSU Snohomish County Beach Watchers search for crab molts on Olympic Beach in Edmonds. (Photo provided by Jonathan Robinson)

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SNOHOMISH — The Snohomish County Beach Watchers will host a free “molt search” training session from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Willis Tucker Park south of Snohomish.

Locals can learn how to monitor Salish Sea shorelines for the invasive European green crab, with help from WSU Everett’s Washington Sea Grant’s Molt Search Program.

The European green crab is considered one of the world’s worst invasive species. The animal threatens native shellfish, eelgrass and estuary habitat critical for salmon, according to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

This month, instructors will teach people how to identify the European green crab, pinpoint native crab molts, conduct a molt search survey and report findings through the MyCoast app.

WSU Extension and Washington Sea Grant will also host a Salish Sea-wide Molt Blitz at several shorelines on the morning of June 20. In Snohomish County, volunteers will be stationed at Olympic Beach and Marina Beach Park in Edmonds from 9 to 11 a.m. to answer questions about European green crabs.

Visit bit.ly/SnoCoMoltTraining to register for Tuesday’s training at Willis Tucker Park.