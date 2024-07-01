Fourth of July heat wave to bring highs in 90s, stoking wildfire fears

Hermela Desta, 12, (left to right), and Capri Fitting, 9, and Armon Desta, 11, smile and laugh after getting a large amount of water dumped on them at Hazel Miller Spray Park on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Oliver Fitting, 8, (left to right) Armon Desta, 11, and Capri Fitting, 9, and Hermela Desta, 12, close their eyes and brace for a large rush of water to be dumped on them at Hazel Miller Spray Park on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Time to break your shorts out of the closet.

Forecasts promise sunny skies and warm temperatures for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend, with temperatures hitting the 80s by Friday around Puget Sound. Highs are predicted to peak Sunday, with Everett hitting 89 degrees and Darrington 94 degrees.

These will be the warmest temperatures of the season so far, National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Michalski said.

“Traditionally, as we move into July we do reach the warmest and driest time of the year,” he said.

Meanwhile, there’s hardly a drop of rain in sight on the forecast.

These temperatures paired with the Fourth of July festivities raise numerous concerns, from swimming safety to wildfires to heat-related illness and more. On Thursday, highs across the county are expected to range from the mid-70s to the high 80s.

In September 2022, the Bolt Creek wildfire erupted from zero to 8,000 acres in about a day, reflecting a new era of forest fire danger in Western Washington — where timber is plentiful and huge swaths of woods haven’t seen fires in many years.

With the heat, more people will flock to rivers to cool off. Fire officials expect most of this weekend’s calls to stem not from extreme heat, but from swimming.

“The rivers are extremely cold year round,” Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue spokesperson Peter Mongillo said. “The water that’s in those rivers was snow 24 hours ago.”

Tidal hazards and “strainers,” or tree roots that catch currents and trap swimmers, pose significant risks. Mongillo urged swimmers to wear life jackets and swim with a buddy.

Fireworks pose another risk, Sultan Fire Chief Seth Johnson said. He advised finding a public fireworks display, as they are regulated and create very little risk for fire or injury.

Fireworks laws vary around the county. But one standard is the same everywhere, Johnson said.

“If they light a fire, they own it,” he said. “So if that fire is tied back to their discharge of fireworks, whether legal or illegal, there can be ramifications.”

Information for where and when fireworks are permitted can be found at srfr.org/preparedness-education/safety-information-emergency-preparedness/fireworks-safety/index.cfm.

With the anticipated warm weather and low humidity, the Snohomish County fire marshal announced a Stage 1 burn ban effective July 1 to Aug. 31. The restriction does not ban fires or fireworks, but restricts the size of the flame and requires water is kept on hand.

Experts advise staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen and looking out for those around you.

Mongillo said: “Check on each other, and enjoy the Fourth safely.”

Connor Zamora: 425-339-3037; connor.zamora@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @cgzamora02.