Doggy dates: Wandering Rover at Everett shelter gives dogs a day out

Finn sits in his kennel at the Everett Animal Shelter in Everett on July 17, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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The form for the Wandering Rover field trip at the Everett Animal Shelter in Everett, Washington on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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Jordan Willard, left, holds Gunner, during a Wandering Rover Field Trip at the Everett Animal Shelter in Everett on July 17, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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People check out dogs for a Wandering Rover field trip at the Everett Animal Shelter in Everett on July 17, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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A dog sticks their head out the window as a part of a Wandering Rover field trip at the Everett Animal Shelter in Everett on July 17, 2024. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

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EVERETT — After a stop at Starbucks, he went to the store, the park and a bar.

It was a big day out for Gunner the shelter dog.

What’s up with that?

Gunner is part of the new Wandering Rover program at Everett Animal Shelter where people check out dogs for a day.

It gives dogs a break and people a test drive on four legs.

No strings attached, but you have to keep the leash on.

Dogs are checked out on a first-come basis from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at the shelter that’s in the middle of nowhere at 333 Smith Island Road.

Better get there early.

On opening day Wednesday, Gunner and eight other dogs available for loan were all taken out on dates, with the help of matchmaking by the staff. About as many dogs were at sessions over the weekend.

The shelter usually has about 100 dogs, but only those available for adoption get a day pass. Puppies are not part of the program. Nor are cats, but the shelter recently started kitten yoga sessions, which sell out every time.

These are not exactly yoga dogs.

Wandering Rover is among numerous doggy day out programs at shelters nationwide. Some allow sleepovers.

“We have been piloting it with volunteers,” said Lindsay Roe, shelter development manager. “We’re modeling what other shelters have done and just working through some kinks.”

Plans are to outfit the dogs in “Adopt Me” vests and include a tote bag with supplies.

At the Everett shelter, dogs can be checked out for two to six hours by adults only, who must sign a liability waiver.

Dogs can’t be taken to dog parks, only people parks. The dogs should not be around any other animals or young children, Roe said.

“People go on hikes, cafes, some take them home to snooze on the couch and watch TV,” she said.

Research shows that even just one day out of the shelter environment can greatly reduce stress and anxiety. It has the same effect on people.

The program is open to people who love dogs, not just people wanting a dog.

“We don’t care what their motivation is,” Roe said.

The field trips give the shelter feedback on how the dogs do outside to use in adoption profiles.

If you fall in love, it may be possible to finalize an adoption that same day, unless there is a previous hold on the dog. Adoption fees range from $25 to $175.

Gunner, a 60-pound go-getter German shepherd-husky mix jumped onto the lap of the passenger with Sarah Lugasi, of Marysville, before being wrangled to the backseat.

They kept him for six hours.

“He’s the biggest lap dog in the world,” Lugasi said. “He is such a big goofball. He is a well-behaved boy. For all that energy, it is truly impressive.”

Angel, a 70-pound Labrador-retriever-pointer recovering from spay surgery, went with Olivia Denson, of Lake Stevens, for a “pup cup” drink.

“We just chilled and relaxed and took a light walk,” Denson said. “I had an amazing time and would do it again.”

Denson plans to eventually adopt a puppy.

Lugasi couldn’t take Gunner home for good. She has two cats and works long hours as a bartender. Wandering Rover gives her a dog fix.

“It gets you out of the house and you get to play around and be carefree for a day,” she said. “It was hard to bring him back. I don’t remember the last time I have laughed so hard.”

Attention ladies: Gunner is still an available bachelor.

Is there a person, place or thing making you wonder “What’s Up With That?” Contact reporter Andrea Brown: 425-339-3443; abrown@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @reporterbrown.