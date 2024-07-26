‘Something’s gotta give’: Mukilteo ferry captain asks boaters to steer clear

Captain Russell Fee uses a map to point out different nearby features aboard the MV Spokane on the Edmonds/Kingston ferry route Thursday, July 18, 2024, near Edmonds, Washington. The longtime practice of using paper maps will end in August, as the ferry system will have all maps digitally available to crew. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Captain Russell Fee speaks with the media aboard the MV Spokane on the Edmonds/Kingston ferry route Thursday, July 18, 2024, near Edmonds, Washington. Ferry crew across the area are asking boaters to stay out of ferry lanes. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Mate in training Claire O’Leary uses the controls to approach the Edmonds terminal while aboard the MV Spokane on the Edmonds/Kingston ferry route Thursday, July 18, 2024, near Edmonds, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Mate in training Claire O’Leary scans for obstacles as she makes the approach to Edmonds aboard the MV Spokane on the Edmonds/Kingston ferry route Thursday, July 18, 2024, near Edmonds, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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A fishing vessel zooms in front of the MV Spokane as the ferry approaches traffic on Thursday, July 18, 2024, near Kingston, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Dozens of fishing vessels float in the center of a shipping lane in the Puget Sound near the Edmonds/Kingston ferry route Thursday, July 18, 2024, seen from Kingston, Washington. Hundreds of fishing boats can converge on an area once fish are spotted. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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A Washington State Ferry passes by the MV Spokane on the Edmonds/Kingston ferry route Thursday, July 18, 2024, near Edmonds, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Captain Russell Fee pulls out a map to talk about navigating Puget Sound while aboard the MV Spokane on the Edmonds/Kingston ferry route Thursday, July 18, 2024, near Edmonds, Washington. The longtime practice of using paper maps will end in August, as the ferry system will have all maps digitally available to crew. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Travelers watch a boat pass in front of the MV Spokane as it departs the Kingston terminal on Thursday, July 18, 2024, near Kingston, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Captain Russell Fee scans the waters ahead of the MV Spokane as the ferry navigates the sound on the Edmonds/Kingston ferry route Thursday, July 18, 2024, near Edmonds, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Captain Russell Fee explains the radar system used aboard the MV Spokane on the Edmonds/Kingston ferry route Thursday, July 18, 2024, near Edmonds, Washington. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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Claire O’Leary, a mate in training with the Washington State Ferries system, takes the helm of the MV Spokane and keeps an eye out for obstacles as she guides the boat to the Edmonds terminal on Thursday, July 18, 2024, near Edmonds, Washington. Ferry crew are asking members of the public to steer clear of ferries as they move along their routes. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

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EDMONDS — On Puget Sound, five short blasts of a ship’s horn blare across the water.

The source? Capt. Russell Fee, behind the wheel of the state ferry Spokane.

This is a danger signal from the ferries, a warning to the many small boats peppering the water’s surface to get out of the ferry’s path.

“If you hear that coming from a ferry, look up,” Fee said. “It might even involve you.”

Sporting his white uniform featuring four gold stripes on a black epaulet, he peers out the tall windows of the ferry’s bridge. A 31-year ferry system veteran, he is in charge of ensuring the boat reaches its destination safely.

“It can be very stressful with all the boats out here,” Fee said.

The Puget Sound fishing season lasts from May to September, and brings an abundance of water traffic with it, creating difficult situations for ferry captains like Fee.

As the Spokane makes its steady path across the dark blue waters from Edmonds to Kingston, he points out the numerous hazards in the way. For example, a small white craft lazily drifted its way in front of the ferry.

“He’s right where we want to be, that little pleasure boat,” Fee said, pointing to the obstacle. “We’ll see if he moves out of the way.”

Thankfully, the boat turned on its motor and evacuated the ferry’s route before too long. Not every encounter is so simple.

Ferries usually have the right-of-way in Puget Sound since they aren’t easy to maneuver. Still, pleasure crafts frequently put themselves along the ferries’ routes.

“The worst thing is when somebody in a pleasure boat thinks they’re going to be able to make in front of the ferry,” Fee said. “That’s very stressful.”

A large ferry like the Spokane takes at least 90 seconds to come to a complete stop, Fee said. If a pleasure craft failed to move out of the way in time, it could cause serious disruptions or even a collision.

“Something’s gotta give, and we’ve got a job to do,” Fee said.

In 2016, a boat named Nap Tyme made headlines for failing to move from the path of the Chetzemoka ferry on the Tahlequah-Point Defiance line. The ferry collided with the side of the personal craft.

“The poor captain’s on the horn and goes full reverse,” Washington State Ferries spokesperson Ian Sterling said. “He actually hit the ferry right in the front, we didn’t really hit him.”

While no one was hurt, maritime law requires captains do everything possible to avoid a collision. Since the ferry captain initially declined to move from the ferry’s route, Coast Guard investigations found the navigators of both boats at fault.

“Our guys, their licenses are at risk,” Sterling said.

Boats should stay at least 500 feet away from moving ferries, Sterling said.

Crab pots present another issue in the summer. When their lines get wrapped in a ferry propeller, it could take a boat out of service for days. Just last month, a crab pot damaged the Suquamish on the Mukilto-Clinton line, adding several weeks to the ferry’s scheduled maintenance and causing significant disruptions.

”It affects beyond just the boats. It affects the community,” Fee said. “If only one ferry is running, everything has to pile up outside of town. It’s basically a built-in traffic jam for a small community like Kingston.”

Fee urged all boaters to pay attention and remain aware of their surroundings.

“As you see the ferry approaching, start making your maneuver to get out of our way sooner rather than later,” he said. “Please do not cut right in front of the ferry. Just give us plenty of room.”

Interfering with the safe operation of a ferry or failing to maintain a proper lookout could get you reported to the Coast Guard and fined.

Connor Zamora: 425-339-3037; connor.zamora@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @cgzamora02.