Mountlake Terrace’s Lily Gladstone comes up short for Emmy

The cast and crew of Shogun during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

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Lily Gladstone arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

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Lily Gladstone arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

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By John Koblin / © 2024 The New York Times Company

LOS ANGELES — “Shogun,” FX’s big-budget chronicle of feudal Japan, took best drama honors at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night, putting an exclamation point on a record-breaking run for the rookie series.

And at an awards show that can be short on surprises, there was a major one: “Hacks” defeated “The Bear,” the reigning winner, for best comedy.

“Shogun” set a new high at the Emmys, earning 18 awards overall, the most wins for a show in a single year, beating a 16-year-old record set by the HBO miniseries “John Adams.” Hiroyuki Sanada won for best actor in a drama and Anna Sawai took best actress.

The wins represent a major breakthrough for a foreign-language series. Though it was made by an American network (FX, which is owned by Disney) and appeared on a domestic streaming service (Hulu), roughly 70% of the show’s dialogue was in Japanese. Foreign-language series like “Squid Game” have won a handful of Emmys but never seriously threatened in a top category like best drama.

In the comedy awards, there were some signals during the ceremony that “Hacks” might have real momentum. Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky won for best writing for a comedy series, defeating “The Bear,” which had been the heavy favorite in the category.

Ever since “The Bear” set a record for the most nominations for any comedy series in Emmy history in July, something of a backlash began emerging among some industry observers. Few people questioned the quality of the show, but there was mounting frustration that “The Bear,” a tense workplace series that takes place in Chicago’s dining scene, was even eligible in the comedy awards.

“In the true spirit of ‘The Bear,’ we will not be making any jokes,” Eugene Levy, one of the Emmy hosts, said at the top of the ceremony.

“The Bear” did not go entirely empty-handed. Jeremy Allen White won for the second time in a row for best actor in a comedy, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won for best supporting actor, making him a repeat winner as well. Liza Colón-Zayas won her first Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy.

On the local side, Lily Gladstone, who graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School and was featured in Hulu’s “Under The Bridge” this year, was nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series, but lost.

Here’s what else happened at the Emmys:

• Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’ wins big in limited series: Netflix’s out-of-nowhere hit “Baby Reindeer” won a slew of awards in the limited series categories. In addition to the best limited series award, Richard Gadd won for best actor in a limited series, and Jessica Gunning won for best supporting actress in a limited series. Jodie Foster won her first Emmy in her role as a small-town police officer in HBO’s latest season of “True Detective.”

• ‘The Traitors’ bests RuPaul: There was a changing of the guard in the reality competition category. Peacock’s breakout hit, “The Traitors,” won the award, upsetting a perennial winner, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The writing was on the wall. The host of “The Traitors,” Alan Cumming, won the Emmy for best host in a reality show at the Creative Arts Emmys last weekend, besting RuPaul who had won that award eight years in a row.

• A new reign begins for ‘The Daily Show’: When Jon Stewart helmed “The Daily Show” in the 2000s and 2010s, he won in the late-night category a whopping 11 times. With Stewart’s once-a-week return in February, “The Daily Show” has now started another run, winning Sunday. Stewart was up against Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers.

• Smaller lineup: The television industry is in the midst of a contraction, and Sunday’s ceremony reflected that. The number of shows submitted in the drama and comedy categories plummeted this year. Some categories (like best talk show) even lost nominee slots because of a lack of submissions.

• Two Emmys, one year: For the first time in 75 years, there have been two Emmy Awards ceremonies in the same calendar year. The 2023 ceremony was delayed until January because of last year’s Hollywood strikes. That January telecast had just over 4 million viewers, the lowest ever recorded, and producers of the broadcast were hopeful for a turnaround.

Here is a complete list of Emmy Awards winners.

Best Drama

“Shogun” (FX)

Nominees in this category: “The Crown” (Netflix); “The Morning Show” (Apple TV); “The Gilded Age” (HBO); “Slow Horses” (Apple TV); “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” (Amazon Prime Video); “Fallout” (Amazon Prime Video); “3 Body Problem” (Netflix)

Best Comedy

“Hacks” (HBO)

Nominees in this category: “Abbott Elementary” (ABC); “The Bear” (Hulu); “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO); “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu); “Palm Royale” (Apple TV); “Reservation Dogs” (FX); “What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

Best Limited Series

“Baby Reindeer” (Netflix)

Nominees in this category: “Fargo” (FX); “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV); “Ripley”(Netflix); “True Detective: Night Country” (HBO)

Best Actress, Drama

Anna Sawai, “Shogun”

Nominees in this category: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”; Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”; Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”

Best Actor, Drama

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shogun”

Nominees in this category: Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; Idris Elba, “Hijack”; Walton Goggins, “Fallout”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Dominic West, “The Crown”

Best Actor, Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Nominees in this category: Matt Berry, “What We Do in the Shadows”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, “Reservation Dogs”

Best Actress, Comedy

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Nominees in this category: Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Kristen Wiig, “Palm Royale”; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; Maya Rudolph, “Loot”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Nominees in this category: Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”; Juno Temple, “Fargo”; Sofia Vergara, “Griselda”; Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Nominees in this category: Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”; Jon Hamm, “Fargo”; Tom Hollander, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”; Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Best Supporting Actress, Comedy

Liza Colon-Zayas, “The Bear”

Nominees in this category: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”; Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Meryl Streep, “Only Murders in the Building”

Best Supporting Actor, Comedy

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Nominees in this category: Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”; Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”; Paul Rudd, “Only Murders in the Building”; Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Best Supporting Actress, Drama

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Nominees in this category: Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”; Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”; Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”; Lesley Manville, “The Crown”; Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”; Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”

Best Supporting Actor, Drama

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Nominees in this category: Tadanobu Asano, “Shogun”; Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”; Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”; Takehiro Hira, “Shogun”; Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”; Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”

Best Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Nominees in this category: Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”; Aja Naomi King, “Lessons in Chemistry’; Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”; Lily Gladstone, “Under the Bridge”; Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”; Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”

Best Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”

Nominees in this category: Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”; Lewis Pullman, “Lessons in Chemistry”; Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”; John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”; Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”; Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”

Best Comedy Guest Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Bear”

Nominees in this category: Olivia Colman, “The Bear”; Kaitlin Olson, “Hacks”; Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”; Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “Only Murders in the Building”; Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Best Comedy Guest Actor

Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”

Nominees in this category: Ryan Gosling, “Saturday Night Live”; Bob Odenkirk, “The Bear”; Will Poulter, “The Bear”; Matthew Broderick, “Only Murders in the Building”; Christopher Lloyd, “Hacks”

Best Drama Guest Actress

Michaela Coel, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Nominees in this category: Claire Foy, “The Crown”; Sarah Paulson, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; Marcia Gay Harden, “The Morning Show”; Parker Posey, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Best Drama Guest Actor

Nestor Carbonell, “Shogun”

Nominees in this category: John Turturro, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; Paul Dano, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”; Tracy Letts, “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”; Jonathan Pryce, “Slow Horses”

Best Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

Nominees in this category: “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS); “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC); “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

Best Variety Scripted Series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Nominees in this category: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Best Reality or Competition Program

“The Traitors” (Peacock)

Nominees in this category: “The Amazing Race” (CBS); “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV); “Top Chef” (Bravo); “The Voice” (NBC)

Best Host for a Reality/Competition Program

Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”

Nominees in this category: RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; Kristen Kish, “Top Chef”; Jeff Probst, “Survivor”; Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John, “Shark Tank”

Best Animated Program

“Blue Eye Samurai” (Netflix)

Nominees in this category: “X-Men ‘97” (Disney+); “The Simpsons” (Fox); “Bob’s Burgers” (Fox); “Scavengers Reign” (HBO)

Best TV Movie

“Quiz Lady” (Hulu)

Nominees in this category: “Mr. Monk’s Last Case” (Peacock); “Red, White and Royal Blue” (Amazon Prime Video); “Scoop” (Netflix); “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story” (Netflix)

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“Jim Henson Idea Man” (Disney+)

Nominees in this category: “The Greatest Night in Pop” (Netflix); “STEVE! (Martin) a documentary in 2 pieces” (Apple TV+); “Albert Brooks: Defending My Life” (HBO); “Girls State” (Apple TV+)

Best Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“Beckham” (Netflix)

Nominees in this category: “The Jinx — Part Two” (HBO); “STAX: Soulsville U.S.A.” (HBO); “Telemarketers” (HBO); “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of TV” (ID)

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Frederick E.O. Toye, “Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky,” “Shоgun”

Nominees in this category: Mimi Leder, “The Overview Effect,” “The Morning Show”; Stephen Daldry, “Sleep, Dearie Sleep,” “The Crown”; Hiro Murai, “First Date,” “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”; Saul Metzstein, “Strange Games,” “Slow Horses”; Salli Richardson-Whitfield, “Beat L.A.,” “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty”

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer, “Fishes,” “The Bear”

Nominees in this category: Randall Einhorn, “Party,” “Abbott Elementary”; Ramy Youssef, “Honeydew,” “The Bear”; Guy Ritchie, “Refined Aggression,” “The Gentlemen”; Lucia Aniello, “Bulletproof,” “Hacks”; Mary Lou Belli, “I’m the Pappy,” “The Ms. Pat Show”

Best Directing for a Limited Series/TV Movie

Steven Zaillian, “Ripley”

Nominees in this category: Weronika Tofilska, “Episode 4,” “Baby Reindeer”; Millicent Shelton, “Poirot,” “Lessons in Chemistry”; Noah Hawley, “The Tragedy of the Commons,” “Fargo”; Gus Van Sant, “Pilot,” “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”; Issa López, “True Detective: Night Country”

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

“Bulletproof” by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks”

Nominees in this category: “Career Day” by Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; “Fishes” by Joanna Calo and Christopher Storer, “The Bear”; “Orlando,” Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, “Girls5eva”; “Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good,” Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, “The Other Two”; “Pride Parade,” Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, “What We Do in the Shadows”

Best Writing for a Drama Series

“Negotiating With Tigers,” Will Smith, “Slow Horses”

Nominees in this category: “Ritz,” Peter Morgan and Meriel Sheibani-Clare, “The Crown”; “The End,” Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, “Fallout”; “Chapter One: Anjin” by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, “Shogun”; “Chapter Nine: Crimson Sky” by Rachel Kondo and Caillin Puente, “Shogun”; “First Date” by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Best Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

Series by Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Nominees in this category: Series by Steven Zaillian, “Ripley”; “Joan Is Awful,” by Charlie Brooker, “Black Mirror”; “You’re Wonderful” by Ron Nyswaner, “Fellow Travelers”; “Part 6” by Issa López, “True Detective: Night Country”; “The Tragedy of the Commons” by Noah Hawley, “Fargo”

Best Writing for a Variety Special

Alex Edelman, “Just for Us”

Nominees in this category: Jacqueline Novak, “Get On Your Knees”; John Early, “Now More Than Ever”; Mike Birbiglia, “Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool”; Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Amberia Allen, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Blaire Erskine, Devin Field, Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Jimmy Kimmel, Carol Leifer, Jon Macks, Mitch Marchand, Gregory Martin, Jesse McLaren, Molly McNearney, Keaton Patti, Danny Ricker, Louis Virtel and Troy Walker, “The Oscars”

Best Writing for a Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (Max)

Nominees in this category: “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central); “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.