Harvest Festival now open in Snohomish

A person picks a 1 pound apple at Swans Trail Farms on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Pete, a resident cat on the farm, naps on the table at the entrance to the U-Pick Apple Orchard at Swans Trail Farms on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

Isabel Barrett, 7, picks apples with her family at Swans Trail Farms on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024 in Snohomish, Washington. Swans Trail Farms’ Harvest Festival, which highlights the apple varieties grown on the farm, runs through Oct. 31. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Swipe or click to see more

SNOHOMISH — Apples. Pumpkins. Donuts. Kettle corn.

Swans Trail Farms in Snohomish has them all. The farm’s Harvest Festival kicked off last week and runs through Oct. 31.

The festival includes over a dozen activities for the whole family, including a corn maze, tractor pull, ziplines and duck races.

Want to just check out the U-pick apple orchard and pumpkin patch? They’ll be open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., no ticket necessary. Though, apples may run out by mid-October.

The apple shack, tractor cafe and kettle corn booth are all open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Weekend tickets are $21.95 plus tax. Seniors can get in for $14.95. On weekdays, those prices drop to $14.95 and $7.95, respectively.

Children under 2 can enjoy free of charge any day.

The farm is located at 7301 Rivershore Road.