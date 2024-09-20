Harvest Festival now open in Snohomish
Published 1:27 pm Friday, September 20, 2024
SNOHOMISH — Apples. Pumpkins. Donuts. Kettle corn.
Swans Trail Farms in Snohomish has them all. The farm’s Harvest Festival kicked off last week and runs through Oct. 31.
The festival includes over a dozen activities for the whole family, including a corn maze, tractor pull, ziplines and duck races.
Want to just check out the U-pick apple orchard and pumpkin patch? They’ll be open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., no ticket necessary. Though, apples may run out by mid-October.
The apple shack, tractor cafe and kettle corn booth are all open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Weekend tickets are $21.95 plus tax. Seniors can get in for $14.95. On weekdays, those prices drop to $14.95 and $7.95, respectively.
Children under 2 can enjoy free of charge any day.
The farm is located at 7301 Rivershore Road.