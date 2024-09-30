Everett Silvertips announce 2024-25 captains

Everett Silvertips defensemen Eric Jamieson (left) and Kaden Hammell were selected as co-captains for the 2024-25 season. (Photo courtesy of Everett Silvertips)

The Everett Silvertips announced that defensemen Kaden Hammell and Eric Jamieson are co-captains and centers Carter Bear, Beau Courtney and Tyler MacKenzie and defenseman Tarin Smith alternate captains for the 2024-25 season. (Photo courtesy of Everett Silvertips)

The Everett Silvertips announced that defensemen Kaden Hammell and Eric Jamieson are co-captains and centers Carter Bear, Beau Courtney and Tyler MacKenzie and defenseman Tarin Smith alternate captains for the 2024-25 season. (Photo courtesy of Everett Silvertips)

The Everett Silvertips announced six players who will lead the team for the 2024-25 season.

Defensemen Kaden Hammell and Eric Jamieson earned co-captain honors while centers Carter Bear, Beau Courtney and Tyler MacKenzie and defenseman Tarin Smith were chosen as alternate captains.

“There’s a lot of guys that bring leadership to the room. Having the C is super cool,” Hammell said. “The biggest thing is making sure everybody’s comfortable and having fun this year. We’ve got a pretty good team, so we want to make sure that we’re super competitive but having fun on and off the ice.”

Hammell and Jamieson file into Silvertips history as the 24th and 25th captains, respectively, and they are also the sixth co-captain pair since the program’s inaugural season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2003.

“It’s a special honor,” Jamieson said. “There’s a lot of guys that came before me that I looked up to, like Austin Roest and Ben Hemmerling last year. … My discipline is a big thing. I like to lead by example and show other guys the Tips way.”

Hammell, who’s in his fifth WHL season, served as an alternate captain last year and tallied five goals and 20 assists spanning 52 games. The Seattle Kraken selected him as the 148th-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Jamieson, who’s in his fourth WHL season, netted 10 goals and had 20 assists spanning 66 games. From Calgary, Alberta, his hometown Calgary Flames selected him as the 177th-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Since the 2020-21 season, the Silvertips have compiled a 142-67 record, clinching a playoff spot each year in addition to winning their second all-time Western Conference title in 2021-22.

Everett lost its home season opener to Vancouver 4-3 on Sept. 21 but fired back against Portland 8-2 on Saturday and downed Kelowna 6-3 on Sunday.

The Silvertips (2-1) rest at No. 6 in the Western Conference standings. Beginning Oct. 4, Everett will spend time in Canada and Oregon for seven games before returning to face Wenatchee at Angel of the Winds Arena on Oct. 23.