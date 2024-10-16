Editorial: Larsen proves benefit of his tenure to 2nd District

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash. (right), with Pilchuck Audubon Executive Director Brian Zinke and Audubon Washington Interim Executive Director Dr. Trina Bayard look up at a bird while walking in the Narcbeck Wetland Sanctuary in April in Everett, marking reauthorization of the migratory bird act. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald file photo)

By The Herald Editorial Board

Not to count chickens — or other things with wings — but should U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen win re-election and join a potential Democratic majority, the 2nd District Democrat will chair the House Transportation Committee, leading a panel with significant sway over funding and policy for the region and state, one with work ahead to adopt the next major piece of infrastructure legislation before September 2026.

“I’m hopeful I’ll be working with the Harris-Walz administration on that,” Larsen said during an interview with the editorial board last month. “I think they’d be more inclined to do a bill that will continue the job creation that comes with the repair and rehabilitation of our nation’s infrastructure.”

Larsen, an Arlington native from an 1870s pioneer family in Deming in Whatcom County, has served in the House since first winning election in 2000, the second-longest serving current member of the state’s congressional delegation after Rep. Adam Smith of the 9th District. Before serving in Congress, Larsen was on the Snohomish County Council and worked for the Port of Everett and the state dental association.

Larsen is challenged by “MAGA Republican Party” candidate Cody Hart, a small business owner and civil engineer. Hart declined to be interview by the editorial board.

Following the 2020 census and the redrawing of the district’s boundaries, the 2nd District includes Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan and Island counties as well communities largely west of I-5 in Snohomish County.

Currently the transportation committee’s ranking member, Larsen has been influential, particularly in the reauthorization of the Federal Aviation Administration that was adopted this March. The reauthorization of the agency, and earlier legislation that reformed its oversight of airliner production — following two Boeing 737Max air disasters — set the nations’ aviation standards for the next five years on safety, innovation and consumer protection.

Larsen also was integral to accomplishments for the state and region’s transportation and other infrastructure in passage of funding in the American Jobs Plan and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Beyond transportation and infrastructure Larsen also has focused on a full range of issues of importance in his most recent term.

He put considerable effort into the opioid and fentanyl crisis in his most recent term, releasing a comprehensive report this year with recommendations for the district. The report identified problems with delivery of resources as well as a framework of response, highlighting ongoing and proposed efforts among a range of players, addressing substance use disorder prevention, stemming the flow of opioids and precursor chemicals, providing treatment to reduce harm and end addiction and offering recovery that supports long-term sobriety.

Larsen said he’s working on separate bills to address recommendations in that report, including federal funding for local law enforcement drug task forces, a workforce bill aiding workers with substance abuse disorder and support for tribal authorities to enforce drug trafficking laws on reservations. Larsen also is proposing legislation that will provide for behavioral health and substance use disorder assistance as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s response following disasters.

Long an advocate for veterans on issues of job retraining, education and homelessness, Larsen said he’s continuing work on implementation of the PACT Act, which expanded Veterans Administration health care benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic contaminants, which helps some 2,200 of the more than 57,000 veterans in Larsen’s district.

Larsen also won approval for legislation he cosponsored that reauthorized the nation’s migratory bird conservation act that along with enhanced protections allocated $6.5 million in grants to nonprofits for habitat and sanctuary work.

Looking ahead to a 13th term, Larsen said he’ll continue support for a Democratic effort to codify the protections for reproductive rights that were lost in the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. The “crutch,” Larsen said, used by Donald Trump and other Republicans that abortion has been returned to the states only returned the issue to pre-1973 era when there were high hurdles and outright bans on abortion and other reproductive care.

With the change in boundaries to the 2nd District, Larsen’s region now includes national parks and forests in the North Cascades and the San Juan Islands. Larsen said he’ll continue work on issues related to the parks, to logging and license renewal of Seattle City Light’s hydroelectric dams in the Cascades, which are facing fish passage issues and talks with regional tribes and environmental groups.

Larsen also expects further discussion on addressing concerns about social media apps, following passage of the law that will require TikTok to either sell to an American company or cease operations. Larsen spilt with other Democrats, including 1st District Rep. Suzan DelBene, on the ban, objecting to what he considered an unconstitutional move, but does want to see broader legislation on data privacy and social media concerns.

While Larsen’s and fellow Democrats’ plans will hinge largely on which party controls each of the chambers, Larsen has demonstrated the ability to advance legislation regardless of party control.

“There’s a little bit of luck involved and a bit of circumstance in getting things through the House and Senate and to the president,” he said. But “when you’re on a committee whose sole job is to build things, members quickly find a way to take credit for getting things built.”

Still there was considerable effort behind passage of the FAA reauthorization, for example, with more than 1,000 stakeholder meetings and meetings with individual members of Congress to hear their priorities. The key, he said, was negotiating a process to limit potential roadblocks, he said.

That negotiation skill, the relationships built among both parties and his deep familiarity with agencies, programs and his constituents reflects the advantage that comes with 24 years of tenure in the House.

Voters should take advantage of that expertise and return Larsen to his work.