Edmonds celebrates opening of $30M affordable housing development

Outside of the new Madrona Highlands housing complex on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen at the Madrona Highlands welcoming ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell smiles while being acknowledged at the Madrona Highlands welcoming ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Housing Hope CEO Donna Moulton speaks to those gathered for the Madrona Highlands welcoming ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A note left for future residents of the Madrona Highlands on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds Lutheran Pastor Tim Oleson speaks to those gathered for the Madrona Highlands welcoming ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Inside one of the ADA units at the Madrona Highlands on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A patio area in the new Housing Hope Madrona Highlands complex on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell goes on a tour with Housing Hope CEO Donna Moulton and Edmonds Lutheran Pastor Tim Oleson of the new Madrona Highlands housing complex on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EDMONDS — Madrona Highlands, a 52-unit, $30 million affordable housing development in Edmonds, will begin moving in new tenants by the end of the month.

Housing Hope, the Everett-based nonprofit that builds affordable housing across Snohomish County, managed the project. On Tuesday, it celebrated the completion, along with community members and representatives from federal, state, county and city governments in attendance.

“This helps all of us drive down the cost of housing,” said Sen. Maria Cantwell, who toured the new apartments Tuesday. “That’s the way people need to look at it, supply drives down cost.”

The Edmonds Lutheran Church, located next to the apartments, owned the 1.35-acre property before selling it to Housing Hope. Pastor Tim Oleson said the flat piece of land had been used for baseball games and, in the distant past, a horse track. The church spent years finding a partner to create affordable housing on the property. Housing Hope proved to be the perfect solution.

Oleson called the project a “lifelong dream” for his congregation.

“I’m so proud, I’m proud of our congregation, as well as their fortitude, because it wasn’t an easy road, but they continued and did really well,” Oleson said. “I’d say it’s a dream come true, because it’s been my dream for a long time.”

The property is located next to a grocery store and transit options. The Community Health Center of Snohomish County will provide health care on site, and residents can take part in workforce training through Housing Hope’s programs, based in Everett.

Families have already leased a number of units, Housing Hope CEO Donna Moulton said. She expects all 52 apartments to be filled by the end of November. Tenants can stay in the units as long as they want.

“We know that folks out there really need the housing, and that’s what we built it for,” Moulton said. “We want to meet our mission by getting folks in their housing as quickly as possible.”

Construction began in May 2023. It is the first project Housing Hope built in south Snohomish County — the company had previously built affordable housing in Everett, Monroe, Stanwood and Marysville. Funding for the project came from the Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit, the state’s Housing Trust Fund and Snohomish County HOME grants, along with community donations.

Half of the apartments will be made available to families experiencing homelessness, referred to the property through the county’s Coordinated Entry program. The remainder will be available to families with incomes below 50% of the area median income. For a family of four in Snohomish County, that’s under $75,350.

Carol Megenity is a volunteer with the Madrona Highlands Ambassadors, a volunteer organization that supported the project. The organization collected monetary donations to support the project, along with food for an emergency pantry and books for their new neighbors to read.

“I think that everyone realizes that we need to all step up and embrace these new residents and just help them be successful in this new journey,” Megenity said.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.