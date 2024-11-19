‘I don’t have customers’: Everett deli struggles after bridge closure

A man walks into the Soundview Deli on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

Lia Tetreault serves a sole customer inside the Soundview Deli on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

Lia Tetreault inside the Soundview Deli on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

The Soundview Deli on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Everett, Washington. The store is just steps away from the closed Edgewater Bridge. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

Lia Tetreault serves strawberry ice cream to a customer at the Soundview Deli on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

EVERETT — On a typical day, Lia Tetreault could see about 300 customers come through her store, the Soundview Deli, just a few feet from the Edgewater Bridge that connects Everett and Mukilteo.

Now that the bridge has closed, she sees just 30 to 40 customers a day, a dramatic drop that began the day the bridge closed and has continued for the three weeks since. She was forced to lay off two of her employees and drop her third employee from five days a week to two.

“I don’t have customers, I don’t have money,” Tetreault said. “I cannot afford the bills.”

About 6,000 vehicles crossed the aging Edgewater Bridge every day before the city of Everett closed it Oct. 29.The $34 million replacement will take a year to construct.

The deli serves as a local convienence store, selling a variety of food and drink, along with alcohol, tobacco products and even ice cream.

Tetreault estimated about half of her business came from the Mukilteo side of the bridge, with another 30% coming from the passing traffic between the two cities. About 20% — the residents of the surrounding Harborview-Seahurst-Glenhaven neighborhood — make up the rest of her customer base.

That community has rallied around Tetreault and the Soundview Deli, located at 3711 W Mukilteo Blvd. A banner that reads “Don’t Let the Bridge Detour Destroy the Deli” now hangs on the Soundview’s sign. Locals started a canned food drive, where shoppers purchase non-perishable goods from the deli to be donated to the Volunteers of America food bank in Everett.

“It’s a win-win, help out the store, help out the food bank,” said Danica Bourne, who helped organize the drive.

Tetreault bought the store 18 months ago. She had planned renovations during the bridge construction, but the Edgewater project was delayed more than a year due to an error in the bidding process.

The deli is located behind two signs that read “Road Closed: Local Traffic Only.” Those signs are meant to restrict through-travel and commuter traffic, Everett Public Works spokesperson Kathleen Baxter said in an email. Anyone with a reason to access a specific location beyond the signs — such as the deli — are permitted to drive through.

Over the past few weeks, however, Tetreault has been feeling the love from people on the Everett side.

“Those people are making me cry almost every day,” Tetreault said. “They worry about me and want to try the best they can.”

Colin Edwards has been shopping at the deli since he moved to the neighborhood more than 12 years ago. He said losing the shop would be more than just a sad personal loss for locals.

“We’re kind of in a grocery desert here,” Edwards said. “This is super convenient to grab odds and ends.”

In a statement, Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin, who visited the store Monday, said while the Edgewater Bridge replacement is essential for safe travel, beloved small businesses like the Soundview Deli are important, as well.

“Staff is working on adjustments to the road signs, identifying any resources available to support the business, and using our channels to spread the word that Soundview Deli is open and available to serve the community over the course of the closure,” Franklin said.

For now, Tetreault doesn’t know how long the deli will be able to last unless business improves. Even still, she wants to show her support for locals who have already come out to help by throwing a block party, featuring her home-cooked Korean food, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 in the deli’s parking lot.

“I try my best to help the people who want to help me,” Tetreault said. “I want to pay back this community, you know.”

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.