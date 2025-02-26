Welch: Local government needs rational leaders, not activists

By Todd Welch / Herald Columnist

As another local election season approaches, with filing scheduled for early May, I urge every voter to step back and consider who should lead our communities.

City councils, school boards, and special districts wield real power; not in the way national cable news would have you believe, but in ways that directly impact daily life. We need more rational, competent individuals in these roles, people who understand budgets, services and the complexities of governance. That means electing small business owners, financial professionals, and not the radical activists who seem to make up so many of our local elected officials now.

I know this firsthand. When I was first elected to my local city council, I thought I would make sweeping changes. I had grand ideas about reshaping my city, believing that my passion and vision alone would be enough. Then reality set in. I quickly learned that governing is not about fiery speeches or idealistic slogans; it’s about fixing sidewalks, managing zoning laws, ensuring public safety, and figuring out why the self-storage regulations need revision.

In short, it’s about working for your neighbors, not just making headlines.

Too often, local offices are filled with well-meaning activists who, despite their enthusiasm, have never run a payroll, managed a budget, nor worked through the intricacies of government finance.

The result? Poor decision-making leads to wasted taxpayer dollars and, in some cases, policy gridlock. Passion is important, but competence is critical. We are also seeing local officials getting elected to push their own personal brand, making money on these positions, trying and succeeding to get hired to high-paying government appointments and not performing the job as service to their neighbors.

Consider school boards. The goal isn’t to use the position as a stepping-stone for broader political ambitions or to turn schools into ideological battlegrounds. It’s about ensuring kids get a quality education, that teachers have the resources they need, and that budgets are balanced to serve students, not political agendas. The same goes for city councils; local government isn’t about grandstanding on MSNBC, CNN, or Fox News; it’s about advocating for your constituents, paving roads, keeping neighborhoods safe, and making sure local businesses thrive.

This election season, if you’re considering running for office, ask yourself: Are you ready to roll up your sleeves and work for your community? Are you prepared to spend hours reviewing budgets, talking to residents about potholes, or debating the merits of new zoning regulations? If so, your city needs you.

If you’re not ready, then support those who are; especially small business owners and community members who understand financial responsibility and service delivery.

Local government isn’t glamorous, but it’s essential. Let’s elect people who are ready to do the work, not just make noise.

Todd Welch is a columnist for The Herald, addressing local and state issues. He lives in Everett.