Prep baseball roundup for Wednesday, April 2
Published 9:10 pm Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Prep baseball roundup for Wednesday, April 2:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.
EDMONDS — Two of the area’s best baseball teams faced off in a non-league game on Wednesday, and it was Jackson of the Wesco 4A that came out on top, 5-2, over Wesco 3A’s Edmonds-Woodway.
According to E-W assistant coach Will Budnick, Jackson pitcher Drew Pepin “threw a gem.” Pepin allowed two runs and six hits while going the full seven innings on 94 pitches.
Trailing 2-0 after four innings, the Timberwolves (6-1) plated three runs, in part due to some Warriors (6-3) mishaps, to take the lead for good in the top of the fifth.
Austin Halvorson doubled to start the inning and advanced to third on Quin Johns’ bunt single toward third base. Havorson scored, and Johns advanced to third when Ashton Bergman’s hard-hit ball forced a Warriors error. Colby Bossert drove in Johns with a line drive to center field to tie the score at 2-2, and pinch runner MJ Holcomb scored Jackson’s third run on a passed ball.
Jackson’s Sam Craig hit a 2-run home run in the top of the seventh to complete the scoring and give Pepin some breathing room going into the bottom of the final inning.
Edmonds-Woodway’s Declan Crawford, who threw a no-hitter against Mountlake Terrace last week, kept the Warriors in the game. The sophomore pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs (three total) while striking out six batters.
Gavin Duckart and Johns, Jackson’s No. 9 batter, each had two hits for the Timberwolves. Edmonds-Woodway’s ninth hitter, Toshi Gilginas, also had a two-hit day, as did Warriors leadoff batter Dre Simonsen. Each hit RBI singles in the bottom of the second inning to give E-W the early 2-0 lead.
Wesco 4A
Lake Stevens 5, Glacier Peak 1
LAKE STEVENS — Manny McLaurin struck out 10 batters, while Kellen Gadin and A’Alona DeMartin each had a pair of hits to lead Lake Stevens (5-3 overall, 2-1 league). Brown led the Grizzlies (2-7, 0-3) with two hits.
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Mariner 8, Cascade 0
Kamiak 10, Arlington 0
Wesco 3A/2A South
Mountlake Terrace 8, Meadowdale 2
LYNNWOOD — Terrace pitcher Layton Rongholt kept the Mavericks (1-7 overall, 0-5 league) off balance all evening, allowing a lone earned run. Though he struck out only one batter, the junior needed just 76 pitches to go the full seven innings. Cian Harney went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and two runs for the Hawks (4-5, 3-2). Andre Titus recorded two of Meadowdale’s four hits.
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Shorewood 11, Shorecrest 1
Archbishop Murphy 7, Lynnwood 0