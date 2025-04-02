Prep baseball roundup for Wednesday, April 2:

Jackson’s Drew Pepin yells after striking out the final batter to end the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Sam Craig runs into home plate after hitting a home run during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The Jackson dugout clears in celebration of their teammate Sam Craig’s home run to put them ahead of Edmonds-Woodway during the game on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Gavin Duckart yells as he makes his way toward home plate after being hit in by a homer from his teammate Sam Craig during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Ashton Bergman makes a catch during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Toshi Gilginas makes a diving catch in the outfield and celebrates with teammate Lukas Wanke during the game against Jackson on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Drew Pepin pitches during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Isak Haverlock yells after striking out a Jackson batter during the game on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson players celebrate teammate MJ Holcomb scoring during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s MJ Holcomb slides into home to score during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Trevelyan Podawiltz tags Jackson’s Ashton Bergman as he slides into home for an out during the game on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Colby Bossert gets a hit during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Luke Boland throws the ball to first during the game against Jackson on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Declan Crawford pitches during the game against Jackson on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Austin Halvorson tags Edmonds-Woodway’s Toshi Gilginas as he slides into second for the out during the game on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Jackson’s Drew Pepin balances the ball on his fingers while waiting for the the next batter during the game against Edmonds-Woodway on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Toshi Gilginas slides into home to score during the game against Jackson on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Toshi Gilginas smiles and fist bumps his coach after scoring during the game against Jackson on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Andrew Bau gets the force out at second and starts to throw to first base during the game against Jackson on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Edmonds-Woodway’s Erik Alsdorf dives around the outstretched glove of Jackson’s Gavin Duckart to score during the game on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep baseball roundup for Wednesday, April 2:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.

EDMONDS — Two of the area’s best baseball teams faced off in a non-league game on Wednesday, and it was Jackson of the Wesco 4A that came out on top, 5-2, over Wesco 3A’s Edmonds-Woodway.

According to E-W assistant coach Will Budnick, Jackson pitcher Drew Pepin “threw a gem.” Pepin allowed two runs and six hits while going the full seven innings on 94 pitches.

Trailing 2-0 after four innings, the Timberwolves (6-1) plated three runs, in part due to some Warriors (6-3) mishaps, to take the lead for good in the top of the fifth.

Austin Halvorson doubled to start the inning and advanced to third on Quin Johns’ bunt single toward third base. Havorson scored, and Johns advanced to third when Ashton Bergman’s hard-hit ball forced a Warriors error. Colby Bossert drove in Johns with a line drive to center field to tie the score at 2-2, and pinch runner MJ Holcomb scored Jackson’s third run on a passed ball.

Jackson’s Sam Craig hit a 2-run home run in the top of the seventh to complete the scoring and give Pepin some breathing room going into the bottom of the final inning.

Edmonds-Woodway’s Declan Crawford, who threw a no-hitter against Mountlake Terrace last week, kept the Warriors in the game. The sophomore pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs (three total) while striking out six batters.

Gavin Duckart and Johns, Jackson’s No. 9 batter, each had two hits for the Timberwolves. Edmonds-Woodway’s ninth hitter, Toshi Gilginas, also had a two-hit day, as did Warriors leadoff batter Dre Simonsen. Each hit RBI singles in the bottom of the second inning to give E-W the early 2-0 lead.

Wesco 4A

Lake Stevens 5, Glacier Peak 1

LAKE STEVENS — Manny McLaurin struck out 10 batters, while Kellen Gadin and A’Alona DeMartin each had a pair of hits to lead Lake Stevens (5-3 overall, 2-1 league). Brown led the Grizzlies (2-7, 0-3) with two hits.

— — — — — —

Mariner 8, Cascade 0

Kamiak 10, Arlington 0

Wesco 3A/2A South

Mountlake Terrace 8, Meadowdale 2

LYNNWOOD — Terrace pitcher Layton Rongholt kept the Mavericks (1-7 overall, 0-5 league) off balance all evening, allowing a lone earned run. Though he struck out only one batter, the junior needed just 76 pitches to go the full seven innings. Cian Harney went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and two runs for the Hawks (4-5, 3-2). Andre Titus recorded two of Meadowdale’s four hits.

— — — — — —

Shorewood 11, Shorecrest 1

Archbishop Murphy 7, Lynnwood 0