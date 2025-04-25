Wrap up something wonderful

The Daily Herald’s Best Of Snohomish County 2024 results are in!

It’s time to celebrate the absolute best of the best, chosen by the community! From local favorites to hidden gems, here are your top picks for the ‘Best Gift Shop’:

First Place: The Petald & The Stem in Snohomish

The Petal and the Stem has been hand-delivering premium floral arrangements and gift baskets to help strengthen relationships, give love and support, and celebrate life’s special moments since 2007. From birthdays to anniversaries to commemorating a loved one, and every little “just because” moment in between. With FREE* Same Day Delivery in the Snohomish County, Snohomish, WA area, they are dedicated to helping you find the perfect flowers to deliver your message and enhance your special occasion.

Second Place: 7 Lakes Gifts in Marysville

Third Place: Wicked Imprintz in Lake Stevens

But the excitement doesn’t stop here! Dive into the full list of winners and see all the amazing businesses that made the cut. Who knows? You might discover your next favorite.