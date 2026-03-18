Three seafood restaurants locals can’t get enough of

The votes are in! Our Best Of 2025 winners have been officially announced, celebrating the businesses our community loves most. From local favorites to hidden gems, here are your top picks for the ‘Best Seafood’:

First Place: Ivars Mukilteo

Ivar’s Mukilteo Landing is pleasantly situated on Possession Sound featuring breathtaking views of the North Puget Sound, with front row seats to watch ferries come and go. Whether dining for lunch or dinner, be sure to enjoy a mouth-watering selection of expertly prepared Northwest seafood specialties, as well as a wide variety of Ivar’s famous original recipe entrées that have made them famous since 1938. They also feature a lively bar in the Boathouse II Lounge, waterfront deck dining (open during the summer), plus a quick and delicious take-out service located at the outdoor Fish Bar.

Second Place: Andy’s Fish House

Third Place: Kazoku

The celebration doesn’t stop here. Visit the full list of Best Of winners and more local standouts worth cheering for.