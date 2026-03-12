Snohomish County’s go-to for fast food favorites

The votes are in! Our Best Of 2025 winners have been officially announced, celebrating the businesses our community loves most. From local favorites to hidden gems, here are your top picks for the ‘Best Fast Food’:

First Place: Dick’s

When Dick’s opened in Seattle in 1954, it was clearly in a class by itself. Since then, most of the national chains have built fast food restaurants all over the city, but when the people of Seattle hunger for burgers, fries, and shakes, Dick’s is still their first choice. Why? Because after almost 70 years, Dick’s still serves up the best food, at the best price, in the shortest time. Whether the year is 1954, 1994, 2014 or beyond, that is still a formula for success and a formula that should keep Dick’s food in Seattle’s hearts, minds, and mouths for decades to come.

Second Place: Cup & Crepe

Third Place: Ray’s Drive In

