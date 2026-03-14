The fine dining spots locals swear by

The votes are in! Our Best Of 2025 winners have been officially announced, celebrating the businesses our community loves most. From local favorites to hidden gems, here are your top picks for the ‘Best Fine Dining’:

First Place: Anthony’s Homeport

Anthony’s HomePort Everett is located just off the I-5 corridor and overlooks the largest saltwater marina in the Pacific Northwest. Located on Port Gardner Bay, the restaurant offers majestic views of Camano, Whidbey, and Hat Islands set against the stunning backdrop of the Olympic mountains.

Like all of our family-owned restaurants, the Everett HomePort restaurant is unique to the Everett community – reflecting the style and personality of the neighborhood. With unmatched views, every detail of the dining experience from the service to the quality of our fresh northwest seafood is designed to create a memorable meal. Reservations are recommended. Outdoor dining and takeout are also available!

Second Place: 16Eleven

Third Place: Bistró San Martin

The celebration doesn’t stop here. Visit the full list of Best Of winners and more local standouts worth cheering for.